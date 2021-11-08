O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

Head coach Dan Campbell isn't making any bold predictions about what the Detroit Lions will do when they resume their season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell is looking at what is possible for the Lions -- and perhaps likely -- after going winless in the first eight games.

The closest the Lions came to winning was in two games lost to the Ravens and Vikings by the same 19-17 score on last-play field goals.

"We're good enough to beat teams in this league," Campbell said before the Lions departed for their bye week. "We have to do more as a staff. We have to demand more from our players.

"For us to win, we have to be damn near perfect. Then we have to play damn near perfect."

The bye week Monday Countdown looks at the final nine games on the Lions' schedule -- from Sunday's road game in Pittsburgh to the season finale at Ford Field vs. the Packers.

There is a win formula for the Lions on each game, and a ranking of one to nine for the final nine opponents.

Week 10 at Steelers

They aren't the dominating Steelers of old, but they're revived with their old formula. Ben Roethlisberger is getting protection and completing passes. Rookie Najee Harris adds a running threat. T.J. Watt leads the pass rush on a defense as tough as ever.

Final 9 rank: 3rd