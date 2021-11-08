O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

Head coach Dan Campbell isn't making any bold predictions about what the Detroit Lions will do when they resume their season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Campbell is looking at what is possible for the Lions -- and perhaps likely -- after going winless in the first eight games.
The closest the Lions came to winning was in two games lost to the Ravens and Vikings by the same 19-17 score on last-play field goals.
"We're good enough to beat teams in this league," Campbell said before the Lions departed for their bye week. "We have to do more as a staff. We have to demand more from our players.
"For us to win, we have to be damn near perfect. Then we have to play damn near perfect."
The bye week Monday Countdown looks at the final nine games on the Lions' schedule -- from Sunday's road game in Pittsburgh to the season finale at Ford Field vs. the Packers.
There is a win formula for the Lions on each game, and a ranking of one to nine for the final nine opponents.
Week 10 at Steelers
They aren't the dominating Steelers of old, but they're revived with their old formula. Ben Roethlisberger is getting protection and completing passes. Rookie Najee Harris adds a running threat. T.J. Watt leads the pass rush on a defense as tough as ever.
Final 9 rank: 3rd
Lions' win formula: Win the battle on the line of scrimmage, and get the passing game going. Not easy, but not impossible.
Week 11 at Browns
With their talent they shouldn't be in the middle of the pack in points scored, points allowed and hovering around .500. A lot falls on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's played hurt -- but not very well.
Final 9 rank: 4th
Lions' win formula: Pressure Mayfield to force turnovers, and cash in on them. Keep Myles Garrett off Jared Goff. Garrett has double digit sacks after eight games -- and is looking for more.
Week 12 vs. Bears (Thanksgiving)
A winnable game. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields burned the Lions with big-play ability in a Week 4 win. It's been a struggle since, but the defense is still stout.
Final 9 rank: 8th
Lions' win formula: It's the first home game since the bye. Take advantage of it. It's Thanksgiving Day, the game the Lions' originated. Take advantage of of it! It's a rookie quarterback. Take advantage of it!!
Week 13 vs. Vikings
Production never seems to match up with their talent. They have a good quarterback in Kirk Cousins, good wide receivers in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, and a top-level running back in Dalvin Cook. And the defense and pass rush are strong when they're not shredded by injuries.
Final 9 rank: 6th
Lions win formula: Play like they did in a 19-17 loss Week 5 on a last-play field goal. Be physical overall, and more aggressive against Cousins -- especially if he's trying to get in range for a winning field goal.
Week 14 at Broncos
A winnable game, no matter what the won-loss record shows. The Broncos got to 3-0 with two wins over the Giants, Jaguars and Jets. Then reality set in that they're a .500 team with problems on offense.
Final 9 rank: 5th
Lions' win formula: Score early. Score often. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is a respected leader, but the offense has been in neutral.
Week 15 vs. Cardinals
They have a star quarterback in Kyler Murray who can win with his legs, arm and smarts, a strong supporting cast around him and a strong defense. This could be a Super Bowl team.
Final 9 rank: 1st
Lions' win formula: This is their fourth meeting in four years, and the Lions have won twice with one tie in the first three. See what worked in those three games and do it in this one.
Week 16 at Falcons
Matt Ryan has been one of the NFL's most consistent quarterbacks in his 13-year career. He's operating without future Hall of Famer Julio Jones, who was traded to the Titans. In his place is 6-foot-6 rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Predictably, Ryan has been getting him the ball.
Final 9 rank: 9th
Lions win formula: Be patient. Some of the Lions' young players should be playing like veterans now. There should be fewer mental errors and missed assignments. This is a winnable game.
Week 17 at Seattle
Quarterback Russell Wilson has given the Seahawks a toughness and resolve since he arrived in Seattle as a rookie in 2012. They lost some of that with the hand injury that knocked him out early in the season. You can count on them to play tough defense, no matter what.
Final 9 rank: 7th
Lions' win formula: Play them straight up, whether it's Geno Smith or Wilson at quarterback. Don't get caught up in the 12th Man. It's a tough place to play, so play tough and enjoy the atmosphere.
Week 18 vs. Packers
All is possible with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. He proved that -- again -- in the win over the Cardinals when he was playing with second and third-string receivers. The Packers likely will be playing for something in the final regular-season game, and that makes Rodgers even more dangerous.
Final 9 rank: 2nd
Lions' win formula: Get out in front, like they did against the Packers in Week 2 (17-14). Unfortunately for the Lions, the Packers rallied to win by a wide margin. Maybe they can get a lead and hold it this time.