KEY QUESTIONS: What are Campbell's takeaways from bye week film study?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's bye week. Campbell promised he and his staff would take a deep dive into the first eight games to try and find ways to help this football team secure the first victory of season. The Lions begin that quest Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Here are all the key questions from Monday's media session with Campbell:

What were some of the big takeaways from the bye week film study?

The first thing Campbell mentioned were some of the red zone deficiencies the Lions have had on both sides of the ball, especially defensively.

Detroit's allowing a touchdown to opponents in the red zone 83.3 percent of the time, which is the highest percentage in the NFL. Offensively, Detroit hasn't been much better, scoring a touchdown just 50 percent of the time, which ranks 30th.

One other thing Campbell mentioned was having to find ways to generate big plays in the passing game. He said they have to pull the trigger on some one-on-one opportunities down the field on the outside when they present themselves. He wants the coaches and quarterback Jared Goff to push the issue a little bit more to generate big throws to some of their outside receivers.