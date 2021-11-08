KEY QUESTIONS: What are Campbell's takeaways from bye week film study?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's bye week. Campbell promised he and his staff would take a deep dive into the first eight games to try and find ways to help this football team secure the first victory of season. The Lions begin that quest Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Here are all the key questions from Monday's media session with Campbell:
What were some of the big takeaways from the bye week film study?
The first thing Campbell mentioned were some of the red zone deficiencies the Lions have had on both sides of the ball, especially defensively.
Detroit's allowing a touchdown to opponents in the red zone 83.3 percent of the time, which is the highest percentage in the NFL. Offensively, Detroit hasn't been much better, scoring a touchdown just 50 percent of the time, which ranks 30th.
One other thing Campbell mentioned was having to find ways to generate big plays in the passing game. He said they have to pull the trigger on some one-on-one opportunities down the field on the outside when they present themselves. He wants the coaches and quarterback Jared Goff to push the issue a little bit more to generate big throws to some of their outside receivers.
One positive Campbell mentioned from the film study was the improvement he saw through eight games from some of the young talent.
What roster moves were made to start Week 10?
The team released veteran tight end Darren Fells and elevated tight end Brock Wright from the practice squad to the active roster.
Wright had supplanted Fells as the No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson the last couple weeks. Fells had just four receptions for 43 yards in seven games this year and was a healthy scratch Week 8 against Philadelphia. Campbell said it was a mutual decision between both parties.
The Lions also activated the 21-day practice window for backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who was placed on IR in training camp due to a thumb injury. Boyle's been in Allen Park attending practice and team meetings throughout his rehab. The hope is for him to return to the active roster at some point in the next 21 days and compete for the backup quarterback spot with David Blough.
Any update on Taylor Decker?
The veteran left tackle was activated from IR last week and will practice Wednesday when the Lions begin on-field preparations for Pittsburgh. Campbell said Decker had the right look in his eye when he saw him Monday, and they'll see how he progresses throughout the week in terms of building strength in his finger and being ready to make his season debut Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Campbell said Decker will rep at left tackle and rookie Penei Sewell will move back to right tackle. Sewell trained all offseason, training camp and preseason at right tackle. Campbell said he doesn't see an issue moving him back to the right side because he has plenty of reps there, he's athletic and he's a professional.
Will the Lions claim veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers?
The Lions have the No. 1 spot on the waiver wire due to their 0-8 record, but Campbell said the team won't be in the market for Beckham. Campbell said he and GM Brad Holmes discussed it and just left it at it 'wouldn't have worked out.'
Beckham's camp has made it known the veteran wants to finish the season with a playoff contender.