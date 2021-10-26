O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7

Among the other things we learned include the following: The success of the Lions' onside kick was the byproduct of preparation, with a little bit of luck; more work could be ahead for running back D'Andre Swift, and Matthew Stafford had a nice comment about the makeup of his old team after Sunday's game.

We start with Campbell, and his mood:

He is not blind to the winless record. But he also knows what he has seen on the playing field, and from watching tape.

"We are what our record says we are," he said. "We are competing. We're giving ourselves a chance to win games at the end of games. We're making some strides now.

"They're going to pay massive dividends sooner than later."

Campbell recalled what he told the team before the start of the season.

"I'm built for this," he said. "I've seen it. I've lived it. I've done it. I've been in the high highs and the low lows. I'm ready for this. I'm not giving up on any of these guys.