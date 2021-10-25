TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Limiting Donald: Speaking of Donald, he's the best defensive player in the league, and the Lions talked all week about not letting him wreck the game. Donald finished with three tackles and one quarterback hit. The QB hit affected Jared Goff on the interception by Jalen Ramsey late, but for the most part, the Lions did a really good job limiting Donald's production all game. – Tim Twentyman

Coverage units: Kickoff coverage was another strong part of a big day for the Lions' special teams. The Rams managed only 70 yards on four kickoff returns, for an average of 17.5 yards. – Mike O'Hara