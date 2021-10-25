KEY QUESTIONS: How do Lions avoid frustration taking over after 0-7 start?

What happened on the delay of game penalty after the spike late in the first half?

Detroit was hit with a delay of game penalty with 18 seconds left in first half at the LA 18-yard line after spiking the ball after getting a first down.

It was kind of an odd sequence, but Campbell cleared it up Monday. It was a headset issue. Quarterback Jared Goff's headset went out, and he couldn't hear the play. Apparently, that's not a rare occurrence. Campbell says it usually happens a few times a game. He said to make sure when it happens it doesn't affect the play call, they'll write a number on a board on the sideline corresponding to a play call on Goff's call sheet on his wrist.

Detroit ended up kicking a field goal on that possession.

What happened on the late interception by cornerback Jalen Ramsey that sealed the game for the Rams?

Campbell explained two issues after watching the tape.

One, he said rookie tight end Brock Wright needed to open the window more for tight end T.J. Hockenson by running a tighter post and taking the post safety away from the play, which opens up the window more and gives Hockenson more room to work and Goff a bigger window to throw to.

Two, Campbell said Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald got them. Donald beat his block and was barreling down on Goff, which didn't allow him to step into the throw and follow through.