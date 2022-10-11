O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

Plan ahead: The days of the 1985 Chicago Bears holding opponents to 198 points and winning the Super Bowl are behind us, never to return. The game isn't built that way. Fans want points.

But we've learned that the days of teams giving up 170 points in five games as the Lions have and having any hope of making the playoffs are not upon us either.

The Lions have just seven sacks in five games, and none in the last two games. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks. No one else has more than one

There are 12 games left on the schedule to improve those stats, but that likely won't change what they need to do in 2023 to be more competitive.

The Lions addressed the defense in the 2022 draft. Six of their eight draft picks were on defense, starting with top pick Hutchinson, who has not had a glowing beginning to his career.