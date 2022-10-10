KEY QUESTIONS: What can Lions do to regroup over bye week?

How do the Lions generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks?

Detroit's generated just seven sacks in five games, which is more than only Arizona (6) and Las Vegas (5) through the first five weeks of the season. To put that number in a little bit of perspective, San Francisco leads the NFL with 21 and Dallas is a close second with 20.

Campbell said that's one of the areas they're really going to look at on defense this week to see how they go about generating more of that pressure. How can they help those guys generate more pressure? Do they pressure with the blitz? Do more stunting? Or do they fan it out and let them go?

"We've kind of tinkered with everything, but we have to hammer down on some things that we think we can help them with," he said. "Certainly we need more rush. That being said, I think we can help with the way we practice. More one-on-ones. A lot more one-on-ones."

Campbell said that means more padded practices moving forward too. The team hasn't padded up for practice in three weeks. The Lions also haven't won a game in three weeks.

Will the Lions be getting back any players after the bye?

Campbell is hoping to get rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal back for the Dallas game Week 7. Paschal returned to practice last week.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky could also be back for the Cowboys game, per Campbell. Charles Harris as well. Harris missed last week's game with a groin injury.