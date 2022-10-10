TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Early decision: The Lions were pretty successful on fourth down (8-of-12) heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots, and head coach Dan Campbell is an aggressive coach, but I didn't like the decision to go for the 4th and 1 at the Lions' 45-yard line on the first possession of the game. New England was starting a rookie third-string quarterback in Bailey Zappe. Detroit has a weapon in punter Jack Fox. Punt the ball, pin the Patriots deep and make Zappe drive the field. Instead, the Lions got stuffed on 4th down and gave Zappe a short field to record points – a field goal in this case – giving Zappe some confidence and the lead. – Tim Twentyman