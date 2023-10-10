O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

Oct 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions have built quality depth on their roster that has allowed them to compete at a high level and win games.

That's one of the things we've learned as the Lions have been in first place in the NFC North since their opening-day win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

What we also learned from players like cornerback Will Harris is what it means for the Lions to be in first place after five games with a 4-1 won-loss record.

We start with head coach Dan Campbell's postgame comments about injuries, and how the Lions dominated the game with starters such as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and nickel cornerback Brian Branch out with injuries.

Injuries are a reality in the NFL. It's not a question of if injuries will strike players. It's when, and teams have to prepare for that reality.

"We have to assume we're going to lose a significant amount of our starters every year," Campbell said. "That's the assumption. Now, what do we do with the guys we have on this roster, and how do we utilize them but yet still have enough to produce against the opponent.

"We're doing a good job of that. These guys who are being asked to step up, they're making plays for us. We're not getting any drop-off. And when we need somebody to show up, they show up for us."

Related Links

Reward from winning: Harris has played numerous roles in his five seasons with the Lions. He has played 69 games, with 39 starts.

He started Sunday's game and had a big performance – nine tackles, a quarterback hit, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

"He made plays," Campbell said.

Being at the top of the standings means something to Harris and others who suffered through the dark days.

"It's fun to win," Harris said. "We put so much into this game. It feels good when you get rewarded for it.

"It's something to be proud of because of all the work that we put in. Especially guys who've been here and have seen the other side.

"It's good to come out the other side."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with tenacity & stacking wins

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions continue to succeed despite injuries, and how head coach Dan Campbell regards them as a team made for the long haul.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Lions not taking Panthers lightly, especially after last year's loss

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 5 matchup vs. the Panthers including another chance at a revenge game, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 4 victory over the Green Bay Packers. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand in key areas 4 games into the season

With the Detroit Lions at the four-game mark of the 2023 season, this week's Monday Countdown looks at where they stand in key areas.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for first division matchup of the season

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 4 matchup vs. the Packers including how Detroit's defense can build off Sunday's performance, playoff implications for both teams and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell's view on the Lions' defensive performance

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions improved their defense, the importance of the win even in Week 3 and a battle of rookie running backs.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Campbell relishes the challenge of getting his team to bounce back

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 3 matchup vs. the Falcons including preparing to bounce back, keys on offense & defense for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 
Advertising