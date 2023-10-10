O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

The Detroit Lions have built quality depth on their roster that has allowed them to compete at a high level and win games.
That's one of the things we've learned as the Lions have been in first place in the NFC North since their opening-day win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
What we also learned from players like cornerback Will Harris is what it means for the Lions to be in first place after five games with a 4-1 won-loss record.
We start with head coach Dan Campbell's postgame comments about injuries, and how the Lions dominated the game with starters such as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and nickel cornerback Brian Branch out with injuries.
Injuries are a reality in the NFL. It's not a question of if injuries will strike players. It's when, and teams have to prepare for that reality.
"We have to assume we're going to lose a significant amount of our starters every year," Campbell said. "That's the assumption. Now, what do we do with the guys we have on this roster, and how do we utilize them but yet still have enough to produce against the opponent.
"We're doing a good job of that. These guys who are being asked to step up, they're making plays for us. We're not getting any drop-off. And when we need somebody to show up, they show up for us."
Reward from winning: Harris has played numerous roles in his five seasons with the Lions. He has played 69 games, with 39 starts.
He started Sunday's game and had a big performance – nine tackles, a quarterback hit, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.
"He made plays," Campbell said.
Being at the top of the standings means something to Harris and others who suffered through the dark days.
"It's fun to win," Harris said. "We put so much into this game. It feels good when you get rewarded for it.
"It's something to be proud of because of all the work that we put in. Especially guys who've been here and have seen the other side.
"It's good to come out the other side."