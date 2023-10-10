O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

We start with head coach Dan Campbell's postgame comments about injuries, and how the Lions dominated the game with starters such as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and nickel cornerback Brian Branch out with injuries.

Injuries are a reality in the NFL. It's not a question of if injuries will strike players. It's when, and teams have to prepare for that reality.

"We have to assume we're going to lose a significant amount of our starters every year," Campbell said. "That's the assumption. Now, what do we do with the guys we have on this roster, and how do we utilize them but yet still have enough to produce against the opponent.