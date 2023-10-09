TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Road warriors: The Lions hit the road for two straight in Tampa Bay and Baltimore the next two weeks. The Lions are 2-0 on the road this season winning in two of the toughest environments in the league in Kansas City and Green Bay. Dating back to last year the Lions have won seven of their last eight on the road. – Tim Twentyman

Balance: The Lions had it on offense Sunday. They had 11 first downs rushing, and 11 passing. Their other first down was on a penalty. – Mike O'Hara