TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

TD machine: It's a little wild to think that Lions running back David Montgomery is on pace to eclipse the 17 rushing touchdowns Jamaal Williams had for the Lions last season. Montgomery has six touchdowns in just four games played this season, which sets a franchise record for the most touchdowns in a player's first four games with the team. He's averaging 4.2 yards per carry and also has 23 first-down runs. – Tim Twentyman
Lucky threes: Good things have happened to the Lions in threes, even when it doesn't look like luck at the time. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown three interceptions this year, and the Lions have scored on their next possession after all three. Sunday against the Panthers the Lions forced three turnovers. All three turnovers led to touchdowns. – Mike O'Hara
Road warriors: The Lions hit the road for two straight in Tampa Bay and Baltimore the next two weeks. The Lions are 2-0 on the road this season winning in two of the toughest environments in the league in Kansas City and Green Bay. Dating back to last year the Lions have won seven of their last eight on the road. – Tim Twentyman
Balance: The Lions had it on offense Sunday. They had 11 first downs rushing, and 11 passing. Their other first down was on a penalty. – Mike O'Hara
What a start: Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has been everything the Lions hoped he'd be and maybe a little more after taking him in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. LaPorta had three receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over Carolina. He's now just the second tight end in NFL history and first since 1975 to total at least 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the first five games of a player's career. – Tim Twentyman
Busy man: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson covered a lot of ground Sunday. He had a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, an interception and a pass defended. – Mike O'Hara
Mr. Reliable: Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been as steady as they come to start the season. He's averaging 18.2 yards per reception with three touchdowns and is tied for the team lead (Amon-Ra St. Brown) with 16 first-down receptions. He and Goff have a terrific rapport. Reynolds' play through five games has been a big factor in Detroit's 4-1 start. – Tim Twentyman
Youngster: Penei Sewell might be the best right tackle in football and because of that it's easy to forget how young he is. He entered the league at 20 years old and has 38 games played before his 23rd birthday, the second most by an offensive lineman in NFL history. – Tim Twentyman
Force inside: Alim McNeill continues to anchor the interior of Detroit's defensive line. He had three tackles and forced a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Will Harris against the Panthers. McNeill has already tied his career high with two sacks and is on pace to destroy his career high for quarterback pressures of 11 last season. He already has five pressures on the year. – Tim Twentyman