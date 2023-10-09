Campbell confirms season-ending ACL injury for Moseley

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley's 2023 season is over before it could really get started, and now the Detroit Lions are dealing with depth issues in their secondary.
Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday afternoon Moseley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on just his second play of the season Sunday in Detroit's 42-24 win over Carolina.
"It's unfortunate," Campbell said. "We just got confirmation on that a little bit ago. I hate it for him and it's frustrating. You put all that work in and then this happens on the other one.
"But just knowing him and the way he works this will sting for a little bit and then he'll go back to work and he'll come back and be ready to go when the time is right."
View photos from the Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions Week 5 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 8 in Detroit, MI.
Moseley did not play in the season's first four games after undergoing a clean-up procedure on his left knee this summer and then suffering a hamstring injury in his return to practice in September. Moseley has been grinding for months to return from the left ACL tear he suffered last October in a game against the Panthers Week 5 while with the San Francisco 49ers.
Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were two key additions to the Lions' secondary this offseason that have now been lost to injury. Gardner-Johnson tore a pectoral muscle Week 2 and could be out for the entire season, though the Lions are holding out hope he can return toward the end of the year.
Veteran Cam Sutton, another big free-agent acquisition in Detroit's secondary this offseason, and third-year player Jerry Jacobs have started all five games at the two outside cornerback spots this season, but Moseley's injury leaves the Lions thin behind them.
Veteran Will Harris has experience playing on the outside and could be the No. 3 guy there with rookie Brian Branch manning the nickel corner spot. Harris filled in for Branch in the nickel on Sunday after Branch missed the game with an ankle injury. Detroit also has second-year player Chase Lucas and undrafted rookie free agent Steven Gilmore on the roster at cornerback.