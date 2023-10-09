Campbell confirms season-ending ACL injury for Moseley

Moseley did not play in the season's first four games after undergoing a clean-up procedure on his left knee this summer and then suffering a hamstring injury in his return to practice in September. Moseley has been grinding for months to return from the left ACL tear he suffered last October in a game against the Panthers Week 5 while with the San Francisco 49ers.

Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were two key additions to the Lions' secondary this offseason that have now been lost to injury. Gardner-Johnson tore a pectoral muscle Week 2 and could be out for the entire season, though the Lions are holding out hope he can return toward the end of the year.

Veteran Cam Sutton, another big free-agent acquisition in Detroit's secondary this offseason, and third-year player Jerry Jacobs have started all five games at the two outside cornerback spots this season, but Moseley's injury leaves the Lions thin behind them.