O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

Dan Campbell has stressed from Day 1 when he took over as head coach in 2021 to not get too high or too low.

He stressed that to the team again as they began preparations for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"I mentioned it to the guys this morning," he said at his Monday press conference. "Don't ride the roller coaster. Don't get on that ride -- the ups and downs. 'That was a big win, that's an awful loss.' Just stay in the race. They'll be teams that'll rise. They'll be teams that'll fall. As long as we handle our business each week"

He made reference to the Green Bay game as an example of how the Lions took care of business and did not get caught up in any distractions.