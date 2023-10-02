NOTEBOOK: Moseley on track to make his Lions debut

SECRET SAUCE

Veteran defensive lineman John Cominsky is coming off arguably his best performance of the season in Green Bay with five tackles, seven total quarterback pressures, a sack, three hits on Packers quarterback Jordan Love and four QB hurries. He also made a critical play on a late two-point try by Green Bay that kept them out of the end zone and kept the Detroit lead at two scores at the time.

"He's kind of the secret sauce to all of it," Campbell said of Cominsky. "He's the ultimate hard-hat guy. He's got his lunch pail and his hard hat, and he just comes in and puts in a damn good day's worth of work.

"He handles a lot of jobs for us. He handles the big end. He can play three-technique inside. He's really one of the keys for us setting up our rush game when we get in third down and some of those things. He's physical, he's got push, he can separate, and he can play the run. He's a little bit of the unsung hero for us on the d-line."

FEDEX GROUND NOMINEE

Running back David Montgomery is a nominee for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Montgomery carried the ball 32 times for 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-20 win over Green Bay last week.