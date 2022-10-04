O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

Oct 04, 2022 at 07:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not lost faith in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

That's what we learned after Sunday's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and Campbell doubled down on his support of Glenn at his weekly Monday press conference.

Among the other things we learned include the following: Enough is never enough when it comes to scoring in the NFL; one Lions player is on the way to a career season; and one member of the Seahawks actually did more work Sunday than most people think.

We start with Campbell's support of Glenn:

Changes are coming for the defense, both in personnel and scheme. Campbell made that clear Monday without revealing what he and Glenn intend to do to improve a defense that ranks last in the NFL in yards and points allowed after four games.

Glenn is still the one who will run the defense.

"Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job," Campbell said. "He gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense."

Campbell and Glenn were on the staff together in New Orleans, and Campbell has a high personal regard for Glenn. However, he stressed that personal feelings do not come into play in making decisions.

In that regard, Campbell cited a move he made last season when he took over play calling from then offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

"I've had to do this before," Campbell said. "I'm not afraid to make a hard decision. If I really believe that was the cause of it, I don't believe it is."

Related Links

Points: No doubt, scoring 45 points was more than enough for the Lions to win – except for a couple of painful reasons. Most obvious is that their defense has not been good enough to play complementary football.

The Lions never had a lead to protect against the Seahawks, and they trailed the entire game after a missed extra point left them trailing, 7-6, after they scored their first touchdown.

Unlike the previous week, when the Lions had leads of 14-0 and 24-14 over the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions were always playing from behind. They faced a 38-23 deficit going into the fourth quarter.

The offense made a valiant run, but never got a chance to get the lead because of the defense's inability to get a stop. Given the way the game continued to play out, the Lions could have scored 100 points and it wouldn't have been enough.

On the run: In his first season with the Lions after four years with the Packers, running back Jamaal Williams set his personal career high last year with 601 yards rushing.

An injury to D’Andre Swift that limited him to two games and put him out against the Seahawks has shifted more of the load to Williams.

He's responded with 276 yards, including 108 vs. the Seahawks and a league-leading six TDs.

Busy work: Seahawks punter Michael Dickson did not punt Sunday, but that doesn't mean he had the day off.

Dickson is the holder for extra points and field goals. He was called to duty for hold for three field goals – two made, one missed – and six extra points.

All in a day's work.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Goff encourages team to stick together despite 1-3 start

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is doing what leaders are supposed to do.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Goff becoming voice & heartbeat of Lions

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks including quarterback Jared Goff's leadership role, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions lose late lead, drop division game to Vikings

This week's Monday Countdown looks at some controversial strategies, what the Detroit Lions did well but did not get rewarded for, and more.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 3 PREVIEW: What changed for Hutchinson between Games 1 and 2

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 3 matchup vs. the Vikings including rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's progression, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions overcome injuries to notch Week 2 win

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions overcame injuries to key players, and what winning their first game early in the season means.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: DL coach not worried about Hutchinson after quiet debut

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 2 matchup vs. the Commanders including three keys for Detroit, what to expect from rookie Aidan Hutchinson and more.

Advertising