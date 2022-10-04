O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not lost faith in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

That's what we learned after Sunday's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and Campbell doubled down on his support of Glenn at his weekly Monday press conference.

Among the other things we learned include the following: Enough is never enough when it comes to scoring in the NFL; one Lions player is on the way to a career season; and one member of the Seahawks actually did more work Sunday than most people think.

We start with Campbell's support of Glenn:

Changes are coming for the defense, both in personnel and scheme. Campbell made that clear Monday without revealing what he and Glenn intend to do to improve a defense that ranks last in the NFL in yards and points allowed after four games.