TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Big plays: The Seahawks had eight plays of 20-plus or longer Sunday in their 48-45 win over Detroit, including five that were 30 yards or longer. On the year, Detroit's defense has given up six runs of 20-plus yards (most in the NFL) and 20 total plays of 20-plus (ranks 29th). – Tim Twentyman
Late show: Opponents have scored the winning TD or gained the clinching yards for a first down on their final possession in all three of the Lions' losses, as follows:
- A one-yard run on fourth and one by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
- A 28-yard catch by Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
- A seven-yard run by Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny on third and five.
– Mike O'Hara
Scorigami: The 48-45 final score Sunday marked the first time an NFL game has ended in that combination. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Week 4 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Detroit, MI.
Staying hot: Quarterback Jared Goff has started the 2022 season the way he finished 2021 -- with a hot hand. He threw 11 TD passes against two interceptions in his final games of 2021. In the first four games of 2022 he has 11 TD passes and three interceptions. – Mike O'Hara
Third-down disappointment: Seattle was 9-of-12 on third down Sunday. What's most disappointing about the third-down numbers for Detroit's defense is the way in which the Seahawks were able to convert some of those third downs, as follows:
- 3rd & 7: Quarterback Geno Smith runs for 17 yards.
- 3rd & 16: Penny runs up the middle for 36-yard TD.
- 3rd & 5: Penny off right end for 41-yard TD.
- 3rd & 5: Must stop at end of game to get ball back. Penny off tackle left for seven yards.
These are demoralizing plays for a defense that head coach Dan Campbell thinks has lost their swagger. – Tim Twentyman
Williams points: Running back Jamaal Williams already has set a personal record with six rushing TDs in the first four games. His previous personal high was four, as a rookie with Green Bay in 2017. – Mike O'Hara
Blitz happy: The Lions have blitzed 56 times this season, per Pro Football Reference stats, which is the most in the NFL. Their blitz percentage of 32.9 percent ranks second. That's generated good pressure. Detroit's 38 pressures are the fifth most, and their pressure percentage of 22.4 percent ranks in the top 15. But it all goes back to finishing. All that blitzing and pressure hasn't resulted in a lot of sacks or impact plays. Detroit's seven sacks are the fourth fewest through four games. Opponents are also countering Detroit's blitz with the run and having success doing it, as we saw Seattle do Sunday. The Lions don't appear to have confidence their front four can generate enough pressure, which puts them in a tough spot defensively. – Tim Twentyman
Hockenson steps up: It had been a rather quiet start to the season for tight end T.J. Hockenson, but he stepped up in a big way Sunday with eight receptions for 179 yards and two scores. The Lions have a lot of talent on offense, and there's only one ball to go around, but Hockenson showed Sunday how special a weapon he can be when the Lions decide to make him a big part of the game plan. He caught passes against five different Seattle defenders. – Tim Twentyman
First quarter look: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits through his first four games of the season. Not bad production for a rookie still finding his way in the NFL. But if there's one caveat to the numbers it's that all three sacks, six tackles, both tackles for loss and three quarterbacks hits came in Detroit's Week 2 win over Washington. In their three losses, he has combined for six tackles, no tackles for loss, no sacks and three quarterback hits. To be fair, he's also dealt with a thigh injury for a game and a half, but it's also fair to say the Lions need more consistency there week to week. – Tim Twentyman
Okudah vs. Seattle: Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been so good to start the year, allowing on average 36 yards and no touchdowns in his coverage area the first three weeks of the season. Those numbers were not sustainable in a league full of talented receivers. He faced a couple really good receivers Sunday in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Okudah was targeted four times while covering Metcalf and allowed three receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns. He got a pass defended on the incompletion. He was targeted twice vs. Lockett and allowed two catches for 23 yards and no scores. – Tim Twentyman