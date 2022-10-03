TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Oct 03, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Big plays: The Seahawks had eight plays of 20-plus or longer Sunday in their 48-45 win over Detroit, including five that were 30 yards or longer. On the year, Detroit's defense has given up six runs of 20-plus yards (most in the NFL) and 20 total plays of 20-plus (ranks 29th). – Tim Twentyman

Late show: Opponents have scored the winning TD or gained the clinching yards for a first down on their final possession in all three of the Lions' losses, as follows:

  • A one-yard run on fourth and one by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
  • A 28-yard catch by Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
  • A seven-yard run by Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny on third and five.

– Mike O'Hara

Scorigami: The 48-45 final score Sunday marked the first time an NFL game has ended in that combination. – Tim Twentyman

Lions vs. Seahawks Week 4 photos

View photos from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Week 4 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 147

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 147

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 147

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 147

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 147

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 147

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle (17) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 147

Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle (17) warms up before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 147

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 147

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 147

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 147

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 147

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 147

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 147

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 147

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 147

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) recover a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) recover a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) celebrates after the Lions recover a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) celebrates after the Lions recover a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
64 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
65 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
66 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
67 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
68 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws a pass on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
69 / 147

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws a pass on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
70 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws a pass on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
71 / 147

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws a pass on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
72 / 147

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
73 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
74 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
75 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
76 / 147

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
77 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
78 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
79 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
80 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
81 / 147

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
82 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
83 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
84 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
85 / 147

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
86 / 147

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
87 / 147

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
88 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
89 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
90 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
91 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
92 / 147

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
93 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
94 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
95 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
96 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
97 / 147

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
98 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
99 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) converts a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
100 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) converts a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
101 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
102 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
103 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
104 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
105 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
106 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
107 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
108 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
109 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
110 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
111 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
112 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
113 / 147

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
114 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
115 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
116 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
117 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
118 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
119 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
120 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
121 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
122 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
123 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
124 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
125 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
126 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
127 / 147

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
128 / 147

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
129 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
130 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
131 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
132 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
133 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
134 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
135 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
136 / 147

Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
137 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
138 / 147

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
139 / 147

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
140 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
141 / 147

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
142 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
143 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
144 / 147

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
145 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
146 / 147

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
147 / 147

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Staying hot: Quarterback Jared Goff has started the 2022 season the way he finished 2021 -- with a hot hand. He threw 11 TD passes against two interceptions in his final games of 2021. In the first four games of 2022 he has 11 TD passes and three interceptions. – Mike O'Hara

Third-down disappointment: Seattle was 9-of-12 on third down Sunday. What's most disappointing about the third-down numbers for Detroit's defense is the way in which the Seahawks were able to convert some of those third downs, as follows:

  • 3rd & 7: Quarterback Geno Smith runs for 17 yards.
  • 3rd & 16: Penny runs up the middle for 36-yard TD.
  • 3rd & 5: Penny off right end for 41-yard TD.
  • 3rd & 5: Must stop at end of game to get ball back. Penny off tackle left for seven yards.

These are demoralizing plays for a defense that head coach Dan Campbell thinks has lost their swagger. – Tim Twentyman

Related Links

Williams points: Running back Jamaal Williams already has set a personal record with six rushing TDs in the first four games. His previous personal high was four, as a rookie with Green Bay in 2017. – Mike O'Hara

Blitz happy: The Lions have blitzed 56 times this season, per Pro Football Reference stats, which is the most in the NFL. Their blitz percentage of 32.9 percent ranks second. That's generated good pressure. Detroit's 38 pressures are the fifth most, and their pressure percentage of 22.4 percent ranks in the top 15. But it all goes back to finishing. All that blitzing and pressure hasn't resulted in a lot of sacks or impact plays. Detroit's seven sacks are the fourth fewest through four games. Opponents are also countering Detroit's blitz with the run and having success doing it, as we saw Seattle do Sunday. The Lions don't appear to have confidence their front four can generate enough pressure, which puts them in a tough spot defensively. – Tim Twentyman

Hockenson steps up: It had been a rather quiet start to the season for tight end T.J. Hockenson, but he stepped up in a big way Sunday with eight receptions for 179 yards and two scores. The Lions have a lot of talent on offense, and there's only one ball to go around, but Hockenson showed Sunday how special a weapon he can be when the Lions decide to make him a big part of the game plan. He caught passes against five different Seattle defenders. – Tim Twentyman

First quarter look: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits through his first four games of the season. Not bad production for a rookie still finding his way in the NFL. But if there's one caveat to the numbers it's that all three sacks, six tackles, both tackles for loss and three quarterbacks hits came in Detroit's Week 2 win over Washington. In their three losses, he has combined for six tackles, no tackles for loss, no sacks and three quarterback hits. To be fair, he's also dealt with a thigh injury for a game and a half, but it's also fair to say the Lions need more consistency there week to week. – Tim Twentyman

Okudah vs. Seattle: Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been so good to start the year, allowing on average 36 yards and no touchdowns in his coverage area the first three weeks of the season. Those numbers were not sustainable in a league full of talented receivers. He faced a couple really good receivers Sunday in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Okudah was targeted four times while covering Metcalf and allowed three receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns. He got a pass defended on the incompletion. He was targeted twice vs. Lockett and allowed two catches for 23 yards and no scores. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What changes are Lions looking to implement on defense?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions suffer a couple more injuries in loss to Seahawks

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions left looking for answers after disappointing defensive performance

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks includes deep dive on defense, sticking together, offensive output and Hockenson's big day.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Seahawks

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 48-45 Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Seahawks

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Seahawks matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Seahawks

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Seahawks matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell doesn't expect St. Brown or Swift to play Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Seattle Seahawks and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will Lions replace Tracy Walker?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

NOTEBOOK: Okudah off to a strong start in third season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Jeff Okudah's early-season success, an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions without several starters on offense at Wednesday's practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries on offense, PFF position rankings and more.

Advertising