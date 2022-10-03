TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

First quarter look: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits through his first four games of the season. Not bad production for a rookie still finding his way in the NFL. But if there's one caveat to the numbers it's that all three sacks, six tackles, both tackles for loss and three quarterbacks hits came in Detroit's Week 2 win over Washington. In their three losses, he has combined for six tackles, no tackles for loss, no sacks and three quarterback hits. To be fair, he's also dealt with a thigh injury for a game and a half, but it's also fair to say the Lions need more consistency there week to week. – Tim Twentyman