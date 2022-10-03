KEY QUESTIONS: What changes are Lions looking to implement on defense?

Oct 03, 2022 at 04:04 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's 48-45 loss to Seattle at home. It's going to be an interesting week in Allen Park as the Lions delve deeper into their defensive struggles in an attempt to find some answers moving forward.

Here are the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:

What are the earliest fixes or foundational fixes on defense Campbell needs to make to rebuild the defense the right way?

Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are still working through some of those things, but Campbell did say Monday one of their first orders of business is to move some defensive personnel around, though he opted not to give details.

He also talked about calming things down and simplifying the scheme and play calls.

"Those will be two of the biggest changes that I think we're going to need to make," he said.

Campbell believes there's enough talent currently on the roster to make some personnel changes that will usher in some immediate results.

"We just have to get some players we can rely on and who we trust," he said.

Campbell said the defense is in a vicious cycle right now of missed assignments and missed trust between players that one of his suggestions is to pull things back and try to get their confidence back.

Is Campbell 100 percent behind Glenn to continue running the defense?

The defense is on pace to give up the most points in a season in NFL history, and also ranks last in total defense, third-down efficiency and red zone defense.

"I'm not afraid to make a hard decision if I really believed that was the cause of it," Campbell said. "I don't believe it is. I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job and he gives us our best hope. Our best option to run this defense. I just do."

There are a number of players eligible to return to practice this week off the NFI, PUP and injured reserve lists. Can we expect any to return?

Campbell said they are talking about starting the practice window clock of cornerback Jerry Jacobs and rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal. Both players are currently on the Reserve/PUP list. When they practice for the first time, which could be as early as Wednesday, the team will then have 21 days to decide if they want to activate them to the roster or keep them on injured reserve for the rest of the season. They can activate them any time after the practice window starts.

Jacobs, who proved to be a valuable cornerback last year as a rookie, tore his ACL last December. Paschal, Detroit's second-round pick out of Kentucky, missed all of training camp after having core muscle surgery in the offseason. Both players could give Detroit's defense a boost.

Is there any update on defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike?

Detroit's second-round pick last season has been on injured reserve to begin the year while dealing with a back injury. He was limited by a back injury most of last season. It's not looking good for a return to the field anytime soon.

"It's not moving," Campbell said. "That meter is not moving. We're just kind of seeing where it goes."

That one doesn't sound good. Second-round draft picks are expected to be key players on the roster. Onwuzurike's absence has had an adverse effect on the defense.

Are there any injury updates from Sunday's game?

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye left the game with a neck injury, but Campbell said he'll be OK.

Guard Evan Brown left with an ankle injury. Campbell said he doesn't think it's a long-term deal. He categorized him as day to day.

Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a stinger and appeared to be OK Monday, per Campbell.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus left early in the second half with a foot injury and Campbell is not as optimistic about that one. Cephus is getting an MRI on Monday.

Will the Lions add a kicker to roster this week?

Austin Seibert missed Sunday's game with a groin injury after missing two field goals in the Minnesota loss the week prior.

Dominik Eberle filled in Sunday for Seibert vs. Seattle and missed two extra points, kicked a ball out of bounds on a kickoff and made a 49-yard field goal.

Campbell said the Lions will work out kickers this week and give themselves options. Campbell's hopeful Seibert can return to practice on Wednesday.

What does Campbell think of rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's performance through the first quarter of the season?

"I think he's come a long way," Campbell said. "I think every week he's getting a little better."

Hutchinson has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits through his first four games of the season. But all three sacks, six tackles, both tackles for loss and three quarterbacks hit came for Hutchinson in Detroit's Week 2 win over Washington. In their three losses, he has a combined six tackles, no tackles for loss, no sacks and three quarterback hits.

Campbell said Hutchinson is one of the players on defense they might look to move around to get into some different spots and see if they can give him an opportunity to be more successful.

Hutchinson rushed a lot from a two-point stance in college at Michigan. They might look to do some of that, but it also depends if he's on the open edge or closed edge. If he's down over the tackle or tight end, Campbell said it's hard to be in a two-point stance to play the run. It's a little easier on the other edge, and Campbell is open to whatever is most comfortable for Hutchinson. If Hutchinson feels like he can get his job done standing up, Campbell's got no problem with trying it.

