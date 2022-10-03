KEY QUESTIONS: What changes are Lions looking to implement on defense?

Will the Lions add a kicker to roster this week?

Austin Seibert missed Sunday's game with a groin injury after missing two field goals in the Minnesota loss the week prior.

Dominik Eberle filled in Sunday for Seibert vs. Seattle and missed two extra points, kicked a ball out of bounds on a kickoff and made a 49-yard field goal.

Campbell said the Lions will work out kickers this week and give themselves options. Campbell's hopeful Seibert can return to practice on Wednesday.

What does Campbell think of rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's performance through the first quarter of the season?

"I think he's come a long way," Campbell said. "I think every week he's getting a little better."

Hutchinson has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits through his first four games of the season. But all three sacks, six tackles, both tackles for loss and three quarterbacks hit came for Hutchinson in Detroit's Week 2 win over Washington. In their three losses, he has a combined six tackles, no tackles for loss, no sacks and three quarterback hits.

Campbell said Hutchinson is one of the players on defense they might look to move around to get into some different spots and see if they can give him an opportunity to be more successful.