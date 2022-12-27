O'HARA: What we learned from Week 16

The fade -- Lions: While the Panthers were rolling, the Lions were going almost nowhere. "Almost" is accurate because the Lions managed a net gain of one yard on the four possessions after the fumbled snap.

The Lions had an official net gain of 142 on their first two possessions. They followed that by going three and out on the next four possessions.

It's hard to imagine that an offense that has been as potent as the Lions have been for most of this season could be so punchless for such a long period.