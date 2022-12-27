O'HARA: What we learned from Week 16

Dec 27, 2022 at 07:33 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions were eight yards away from taking one big step to strengthen their position as playoff contenders when reality intervened.

Just when it looked like they were rolling and had taken control of the game they were knocked off track and never got back, showing us that there are no sure things.

That's what we learned from Saturday's 37-23 road loss to the Carolina Panthers. A basic football play the Lions have performed routinely all season resulted in a misplay that sparked a turnaround in the game.

Following are takeaways on what we learned from Saturday's game, and the impact on the Lions' playoff hopes.

Turnaround: The teams had exchanged touchdown drives that made it 7-7, and the Lions were driving for another to take the lead.

After forcing the Panthers to punt, the Lions drove to Carolina's eight-yard line in a 12-play possession that looked like the Lions were in complete control.

In play No. 13, it all unraveled. Quarterback Jared Goff could not handle the snap from center Frank Ragnow, who said he was at fault on the botched snap.

"That's the first time it happened to us all year," Goff said after the game. "The first time in two years with Frank and me."

Related Links

Instead of the Lions having a 10-7 lead with a chip-shot field goal or a 14-7 lead with a TD, the Panthers recovered and drove 91 yards to a TD and a 14-7 lead.

The rout was on, and the Panthers took full advantage of how the momentum had changed and was rolling their way.

They added a touchdown and a field goal before the end of the first half, then added another TD on their first possession of the third quarter to make their lead 31-7.

As we've learned before, and experienced again, when the momentum shifts it's difficult to turn it back.

The fade -- Lions: While the Panthers were rolling, the Lions were going almost nowhere. "Almost" is accurate because the Lions managed a net gain of one yard on the four possessions after the fumbled snap.

The Lions had an official net gain of 142 on their first two possessions. They followed that by going three and out on the next four possessions.

It's hard to imagine that an offense that has been as potent as the Lions have been for most of this season could be so punchless for such a long period.

Final thought: You learn something new in almost every game. With so much stake, what we learned in the loss to the Panthers was a costly lesson.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand following loss to Panthers

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Saturday's key breakdowns and if that was completely unexpected, head coach Dan Campbell's take on what happened, and where the team stands going forward.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 16 PREVIEW: Goff knows how to navigate a playoff race

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 16 matchup vs. the Panthers including quarterback Jared Goff's leadership role, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 victory over the New York Jets.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 victory over the New York Jets.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining three games

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the final three games, and the Detroit Lions' win formula for each game.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 15 PREVIEW: Campbell expecting a 'heavyweight fight' vs. Jets

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 15 matchup vs. the Jets including playoff implications, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show why they were the favorites Sunday

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions used the strength of their offense to control the game, with quarterback Jared Goff leading the way with another strong effort in what has been commonplace for him.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 14 PREVIEW: Lions expecting an electric atmosphere at Ford Field Sunday

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 14 matchup vs. the Vikings including the expected atmosphere at Ford Field for a division game, three keys for Detroit and more.

Advertising