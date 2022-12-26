O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand following loss to Panthers

The Detroit Lions didn't return home with a sack of coal from a road trip where they were expected – and expecting –- to strengthen their playoff possibilities against the Carolina Panthers.

What they came back with after a 37-23 loss was the question of whether they can survive the pressure of a playoff race.

That will be answered in the final two games, and there were no encouraging signs in the Lions' performance in the one-sided loss to the Panthers.

The Panthers were the better team from start to finish. The Panthers mauled the Lions up front to pile up 570 yards, with 320 coming on the ground.

"Chalk it up to me," head coach Dan Campbell said in his postgame press conference. "I didn't have them ready to go. That's the bottom line."

The loss ended the Lions' three-game winning streak and dropped their won-loss record to 7-8. It did not eliminate them from the race to make the NFC playoffs as a wild card.

The loss reduced the Lions' margin of error. They most likely have to win their final two games – at home against the Bears and on the road against the Packers in the regular-season finale.

More important than calculating playoff possibilities is doing a deep dive on what lead to such a poor performance with so much at stake.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Saturday's key breakdowns and if that was completely unexpected, Campbell's take on what happened, and where the team stands going forward.