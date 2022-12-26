KEY QUESTIONS: How quickly can Lions correct run defense?

How does Campbell expect his football team to respond to last week's setback?

Campbell said this is a prideful bunch and he expects them to put their best foot forward when they return to Allen Park Wednesday to start preparing for Chicago.

"Everything that can be perceived as a negative, you have to be able to get something out of," he said. "If you don't, then you really aren't growing and learning and making the most of the situation at hand. That happened. It happened for a reason. We weren't ready, which falls on me.

"I'm going to have them ready this week. And so, it's all about how we respond, and that's the beauty of it. Everything, it's in our hands how we want to handle this. And so, we'll be ready for this one."

How quickly correctable is the run defense with quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears' top rushing attack coming to town this week?

Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears racked up 258 rushing yards (7.4 average) in Detroit's 31-30 Week 10 win in Chicago.

"We're going to do everything in our power to correct them," Campbell said. "We're going to make sure we're ready, 100 percent ready. When our guys come in Wednesday, they'll be ready to go. We'll prepare for every look Chicago has. We know what they're going to do with Fields. We know these two running backs."