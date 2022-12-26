TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Wondering: One thing I thought about late in the game when the Lions were trying to score quickly was why rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams wasn't on the field more often. He is one of the fastest players in the NFL, so why not put him in the game when the Lions were trying to score on every play? – Mike O'Hara

Also wondering: Williams played 11 snaps the entire game and was targeted just once. I know he and quarterback Jared Goff are still building chemistry, but there are ways to manufacture getting the ball in his hands a could times per game. He has just five targets in four games with one reception (41-yard TD).