TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Dec 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Wondering: One thing I thought about late in the game when the Lions were trying to score quickly was why rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams wasn't on the field more often. He is one of the fastest players in the NFL, so why not put him in the game when the Lions were trying to score on every play? – Mike O'Hara

Also wondering: Williams played 11 snaps the entire game and was targeted just once. I know he and quarterback Jared Goff are still building chemistry, but there are ways to manufacture getting the ball in his hands a could times per game. He has just five targets in four games with one reception (41-yard TD).

The Lions have a really talented receiver corps at the top with Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, and there's only one football to go around, but the fear is this kid starts to lose some confidence if he's just an afterthought in the offense. – Tim Twentyman

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Scoreboard watching: I didn't do any until about an hour after the game was over. Then I learned that Seattle lost and Washington lost. Ugh. – Mike O'Hara

Needing help: The Lions could have moved into the final playoff spot with a win over Carolina Saturday and controlled their own playoff destiny, but now they need help.

They now need to win their last two games (Chicago & Green Bay) and have Seattle (NY Jets & LA Rams) and Washington (Cleveland & Dallas) lose at least one of their two remaining games, or one loss from either team plus the Giants (Indianapolis & Philadelphia) lose both of their remaining two contests. – Tim Twentyman

Long ball: Another game, another big play for wide receiver Kalif Raymond. He made a diving, twisting catch for a 65-yard gain. What a valuable player. – Mike O'Hara

Draft picks: The Rams' 51-14 win over Denver on Christmas improves their record to 5-10 on the season and drops their first-round pick headed to Detroit via the Matthew Stafford trade to the No. 7 pick. Detroit's 7-8 record has them currently picking No. 18 with their pick in the first round. – Tim Twentyman

Missed tackles: An opponent doesn't run for 320 yards on the ground like the Panthers did Saturday without there being plenty of missed tackles along the way. Detroit's defense was credited with 13 missed tackles by Pro Football Focus. Rookie safety Kerby Joseph led the way with three. Cornerback Jeff Okudah had two and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu had two. – Tim Twentyman

Long ball II: Goff did all he could – minus the one lost fumble – to keep the Lions in the game Saturday. He finished with 355 yards and three touchdowns. Goff was especially efficient hitting on the deep ball. He was 4-for-5 for 165 yards when throwing the ball more than 20 yards downfield. – Tim Twentyman

