TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Convoy: It was fun watching tight end Brock Wright sprint down the sideline to get to the end zone on his game-winning catch. Almost as much fun was watching his teammates sprint over to deliver blocks to help him. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds almost beat Wright to the end zone. – Mike O'Hara
Week 16: The Lions have put themselves in the playoff hunt in the NFC with six wins in their last seven after starting the year 1-6. Big credit to them. The Lions need to continue to handle their own business and keep winning football games, but they could use a little help along the way too.
If the Lions beat Carolina Sunday and Seattle loses at Kansas City and Washington loses at San Francisco, Detroit would move into the No. 7 spot in the playoffs with two games remaining. – Tim Twentyman
Personal protection: In the last two games, quarterback Jared Goff has dropped back to pass 77 times. The offensive line has not given up a single sack. The comfort zone for quarterbacks is in the Detroit Lions pocket. – Mike O'Hara
Different win: Sunday was a game the Lions would have found a way to lose in the past. Heck, it's a game they probably would have lost in the first two months of this season. But finding a way to win that game late shows this young football team is maturing right in front of our eyes.
Before kickoff who had wide receiver Kalif Raymond and Wright as the touchdown scorers? Detroit's defense is making plays at the most impactful moments. We couldn't say that earlier this season. It's been fun to watch this young football team grow. – Tim Twentyman
Follow me: Mike mentioned the Reynolds block on the Wright touchdown. Did anyone see the block rookie linebacker James Houston threw at the end of the Raymond punt-return touchdown?
This has been a theme all year for the Lions, especially with the receivers blocking downfield in the run game. Head coach Dan Campbell and his staff preach it, and the players take pride in blocking for their teammates. There are no selfish players on this roster. – Tim Twentyman
Value: That's what Raymond has given the Lions in two seasons with the team. He had five catches Sunday to make his two-season total with the Lions 87 receptions. Before coming to the Lions, he had 19 catches with four other teams since entering the NFL with Denver in 2016. – Mike O'Hara
Rookie sackers: Lions rookies have now combined for 13.0 sacks this season, establishing a new single-season franchise record for combined sacks from rookies thanks to defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (7.0), Houston (5.0) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (1.0). – Tim Twentyman
Welcome back: In just his second game back after more than a year off rehabbing a torn Achilles, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara notched four tackles (two solo), 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. It was his third career multi-sack game.
The Lions have had four different players produce a game with at least 2.0 sacks this season. With Okwara, Hutchinson, Houston and John Cominsky, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn can be pretty versatile with his pass-rush combinations up front. – Tim Twentyman