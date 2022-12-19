TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Convoy: It was fun watching tight end Brock Wright sprint down the sideline to get to the end zone on his game-winning catch. Almost as much fun was watching his teammates sprint over to deliver blocks to help him. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds almost beat Wright to the end zone. – Mike O'Hara

Week 16: The Lions have put themselves in the playoff hunt in the NFC with six wins in their last seven after starting the year 1-6. Big credit to them. The Lions need to continue to handle their own business and keep winning football games, but they could use a little help along the way too.