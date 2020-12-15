O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Great vs. Good: As it often does, "great" won for the Packers in a one-one-one matchup in the first quarter.

Rodgers' 14-yard TD pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to break a 7-7 tie in the first quarter was an example of that.

On the play, Valdes-Scantling was split wide right, with cornerback Amani Oruwariye on him in tight coverage.

The two players ran almost stride for stride down the right sideline, with Oruwariye still in tight coverage.

Rogers released the pass with perfect timing. It allowed Valdes-Scantling to make the catch – with Oruwariye on him – at about the one-yard line and continue into the end zone for the touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling also helped out on the play by holding the ball high out of Oruwariye's reach as he tumbled into the end zone.

It was good coverage by Oruwariye, but a great throw by Rodgers that enabled the receiver to make the catch.

"Nightmare" relived, again: Dan Orlovsky spent seven seasons with the Lions in two stops as a backup quarterback, and he saw Rodgers develop from his first season as a starter in 2008 until he reached his status as one of the all-time greats.

Orlovsky, now working as an analyst, often said that the "nightmare" begins when Rodgers is forced out of the pocket and uses his instincts and athleticism to make big plays.

That happened again Sunday when Rodgers scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter to give the Packers a 21-14 lead.

On third and goal at the six-yard line, Rodgers dropped back to pass. When he couldn't find an open receiver, Rodgers rolled left out of the pocket and beat the Lions' defenders to cross the goal line at the left front corner of the end zone, just inside the pylon.

As we've learned, there are many sequels to the Aaron Rodgers "Nightmare on Lions Turf" franchise.