O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show fight but come up short vs. Packers

We start with the Lions of Week 2 and Week 15 vs. the Packers:

1. "Fight:" That was one of the words used by interim head coach Darrell Bevell to describe how the Lions played. I get the cynicism from those who'd say that's what they expect from an interim coach auditioning to get hired as a head coach, either by the Lions or one of the teams that will be in the market for a head coach after this season.

Bevell wasn't as upbeat as last week after the Lions' win over the Bears in his debut as interim head coach. You wouldn't expect him to be, either.

But the Lions really did play better with less against the Packers on Sunday than they did in Week 2. The stats show that. So does the eye test.

In Week 2, the Lions had a 14-3 lead, then gave up 31 straight points. The worst moment of the game was the 75-yard TD run they gave – literally – to Packers running back Aaron Jones on the first play of the second half.

The Lions were on the verge of getting trucked Sunday when the 14-14 tie at halftime became a 28-14 deficit on two straight TD drives by the Packers.

That didn't happen. The Lions fought back to make it 28-21 on Kerryon Johnson's TD to cap a 75-yard, 13-play drive that put the Lions within a TD at 28-21 with 6:30 left.