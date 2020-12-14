TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Run stats: One area where the Lions' running game has improved is in scoring. With two more touchdowns Sunday – one each by D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson – the Lions have 13 for the season compared to seven for all of last year. However, the Lions have averaged only 90.3 rushing yards per game compared to 103.1 in 2019. Also, the Lions have scored two rushing TDs in three straight games. – Mike O'Hara

Agnew spark: Return man Jamal Agnew has been held in check most of the season, but he broke loose for a 71-yard kick return in the fourth quarter after the Lions fell behind by 10 that set up a field goal. Teams have mostly opted to kick away from Agnew this season, and for good reason, but Agnew reminded the Packers and the rest of the league Sunday just how dangerous he can be. – Tim Twentyman