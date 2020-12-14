TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Run stats: One area where the Lions' running game has improved is in scoring. With two more touchdowns Sunday – one each by D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson – the Lions have 13 for the season compared to seven for all of last year. However, the Lions have averaged only 90.3 rushing yards per game compared to 103.1 in 2019. Also, the Lions have scored two rushing TDs in three straight games. – Mike O'Hara
Agnew spark: Return man Jamal Agnew has been held in check most of the season, but he broke loose for a 71-yard kick return in the fourth quarter after the Lions fell behind by 10 that set up a field goal. Teams have mostly opted to kick away from Agnew this season, and for good reason, but Agnew reminded the Packers and the rest of the league Sunday just how dangerous he can be. – Tim Twentyman
QB backup plan: Based on history, it does not bode well for the Lions to win any of their remaining games if starting quarterback Matthew Stafford misses any games because of the rib injury he sustained Sunday. Since he came to the Lions as the first pick overall in the 2009 draft, backup quarterbacks are 5-23 as starters in place of Stafford. That includes going 0-6 in 2009 and 0-8 in 2019. One bright spot: Drew Stanton and Shaun Hill combined to win the last four games in 2010. – Mike O'Hara
Linebacker coverage: One area where the Lions' defense has particularly struggled this season is when opponents are able to get Detroit's linebackers in space on speedier pass catchers. On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers targeted Detroit linebackers nine times and completed eight of those for 79 yards and a touchdown Jahlani Tavai was late diagnosing. For the year, opposing passers are 70-for-90 (78 percent) passing for 714 yards and five touchdowns when targeting Detroit's linebackers in coverage, per Pro Football Focus statistics. – Tim Twentyman
Middle men: Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye was beaten by Packers star receiver Davante Adams on his 56-yard TD catch for Green Bay's first score, but he didn't get any help. Adams caught the ball near the right sideline at the 42-yard line, then cut to the middle – where no defender made a play on him as he romped to the end zone. – Mike O'Hara
Swift return: Swift returned Sunday after missing nearly a month due to concussion symptoms and an illness. Swift gained 50 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches and showed off the versatility the Lions have missed from him the last three games. He showed patience allowing blockers to set up a 17-yard gain on a screen pass, and then toughness on a short touchdown run in the second quarter. He's clearly Detroit's most explosive and versatile running back. – Tim Twentyman