KEY QUESTIONS: What's the update on Stafford's rib injury?

Dec 14, 2020 at 05:20 PM
Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 31-24 loss to Green Bay Sunday, and ahead of this week's road matchup in Tennessee against the Titans.

Here are the key questions from that media session:

What is the update on quarterback Matthew Stafford's rib injury?

The x-rays on Stafford's ribs were negative, which is the good news, and Bevell said Stafford was feeling better Monday afternoon than he was Monday morning. He said it's really going to come down to pain management and whether Stafford can adequately protect himself with the injury.

"You guys know how tough Matthew is," Bevell said. "We'll take it to the end of the week. We'll see how it goes and how he can progress."

Bevell said the final decision on if Stafford can play Sunday will be performance based. Can Stafford function at a high enough level to perform well and protect himself?

How might the injury impact him if he does play?

"The rotational part, we're going to have to determine how he's going to feel during the week," Bevell said. "It's different dependent on which side it's on, to be honest with you. On your left side you use that a little more than your right side. We'll just have to monitor it and see how he's feeling and see how much he can push through it or not."

Stafford's injury is on his left side.

If Stafford can't go, where's Bevell's confidence level in backups Chase Daniel and David Blough?

Daniel is a 12-year veteran and he's seen and played a lot of football. Bevell confirmed that both Daniel and Blough will get more reps early this week as the team monitors Stafford's health.

"I thought Chase did a nice job coming in the game (Sunday) in that situation, that's always a tough situation, and he was able to get us down there and get us some points," Bevell said. "Made a big throw on that (3rd and 9 third-down) conversion to Marv (Marvin Jones Jr.)."

Blough played five games for the Lions last season, and Bevell said he's even more prepared to play this year with another year in the system under his belt.

Bevell said he's confident in either player if it comes to them having to play.

Is there an update on rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah and the groin injury?

Bevell confirmed that Okudah is headed to surgery on Tuesday and will be placed on IR this week, cutting his rookie season short.

Selected No. 3 overall in this year's NFL Draft, Okudah has had an up and down first season, starting six of the nine games he played in and missing the last couple weeks with injuries.

Okudah showed a real knack and physicality as a run defender. He allowed 38 completions in 50 targets and one touchdown, with a 112.0 passer rating against, per Pro Football Focus statistics, while in coverage.

What did Bevell think of Okudah's rookie season?

"I think he's going to have a bright future," Bevell said. "It's been a tough year for him. He's kind of in and out of the lineup a little bit with injuries. That can happen with a young player. You have to get your body used to this grind and this type of season you have in the National Football League and I think he'll only be better for what he's gone through this year.

"I expect him to go out and get this surgery and come back with a renewed attitude and renewed effort to get himself in shape and get himself ready to play and ready for this grind."

The Lions chances of making the playoffs are one percent, according to a report in the New York Times. What was Bevell's response when told about the long odds?

"So, you're saying there's a chance, right?" Bevell said.

Bevell said his message is still the same that he and his team are going to continue to fight. He said people are watching whether they'll throw in the towel these last three weeks or if they'll continue to fight.

"If I have anything to say about it, or these players do, we're going to keep fighting," Bevell said. "One percent, we'll take it."

