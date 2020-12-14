KEY QUESTIONS: What's the update on Stafford's rib injury?

How might the injury impact him if he does play?

"The rotational part, we're going to have to determine how he's going to feel during the week," Bevell said. "It's different dependent on which side it's on, to be honest with you. On your left side you use that a little more than your right side. We'll just have to monitor it and see how he's feeling and see how much he can push through it or not."

Stafford's injury is on his left side.

If Stafford can't go, where's Bevell's confidence level in backups Chase Daniel and David Blough?

Daniel is a 12-year veteran and he's seen and played a lot of football. Bevell confirmed that both Daniel and Blough will get more reps early this week as the team monitors Stafford's health.

"I thought Chase did a nice job coming in the game (Sunday) in that situation, that's always a tough situation, and he was able to get us down there and get us some points," Bevell said. "Made a big throw on that (3rd and 9 third-down) conversion to Marv (Marvin Jones Jr.)."

Blough played five games for the Lions last season, and Bevell said he's even more prepared to play this year with another year in the system under his belt.