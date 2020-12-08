O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

Change creates change, from the top down.

That's one of the things we learned in Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Bevell brought a jolt of energy combined with a feeling of freedom on the playing field, and it was reflected in the Lions' 34-30 road win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Aside from the victory itself, that might have been the most important development in Bevell's first game as head coach.

Among the other things we learned include changes that were made on defense after a shoddy first half in which the Bears had five possessions and scored on four of them – three touchdowns and a field goal – and an emergency replacement on the offensive line showed the importance of preparing backups to go into the game at a moment's notice.

We start with a change in attitude.