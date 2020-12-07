TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

In the hunt: Interim head coach Darrell Bevell wanted the Lions to play loose, fast and like their hair was on fire. We saw some of that in their ability to wipe out a 10-point Bears' fourth-quarter lead. Now the Lions (5-7) have put themselves one game back from the final wild card spot in the NFC behind Minnesota (6-6) and Arizona (6-6). San Francisco (5-6) plays Buffalo Monday night.

"His first message to our team was, hey, guys, we're – whatever we were, two games back of Arizona with five to play; there's a lot of football left," quarterback Matthew Stafford said Sunday of Bevell's first message to the team last week. "We just gotta go out there and continue to play, continue to show up to work with a great attitude, be ready to work and have fun while we do it and go out there and turn it loose on Sundays." – Tim Twentyman