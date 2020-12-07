O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What Bevell brought to Lions in first week as interim head coach

2. Turning point: Strangely, it came in a couple of low points for the Lions in the fourth quarter.

An interception off a screen pass thrown by Stafford, followed by a three and out on the Lions' next possession, followed by a punt by the Bears left the Lions starting a possession at their own four-yard line.

With 4:33 left, the end zone was 96 yards away and the Lions were trailing 30-20. It was not exactly a hopeful situation, and it was less so when Stafford's first pass was incomplete.

Six plays later – and six completed passes – the Lions had a touchdown on a 25-yard laser to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone that cut the deficit to 30-27.

"I knew we needed a score – the quicker the better," Stafford said. "It was just two-minute' ball. I was able to dial up some plays.

"It was a huge drive."

After that came the strip sack created by defensive end Romeo Okwara, Adrian Peterson's three-yard run for the winning TD, and a final stand by the defense.

In all of that, letting Stafford sling it stood out most.

3. What's next: Bevell talked about a five-game audition for himself and the players, and the chance to make the playoffs if they win out.

All things are possible, if not probable, in the 2020 NFL. The Bears have dropped from 5-1 to 5-7, same record as the Lions. The Cardinals have lost three straight and four of their last five to drop to 6-6. The Giants have won four straight to get to 5-7.

The Lions have not been on any kind of winning streak in the last three seasons. They've never won more than two in a row.