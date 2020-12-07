KEY QUESTIONS: What changes did defense make in second half vs. Bears?

How are those decisions being made in the current setup in the front office?

The decisions about the current and future roster the rest of the season, along with who moves between the active and non-active roster in the coming weeks, is really a collaborative effort right now between Bevell and what Bevell described as a five-person cooperative front office consisting of vice president of player personnel Kyle O'Brien, director of player personnel Lance Newmark, director of pro scouting Rob Lohman, vice president of football administration Mike Disner and Lions team president Rod Wood.

"The five of them and then myself we did have a lot of discussions about the roster," Bevell said. "Really, I think it's been great communication. It was basically on a daily basis in terms of future roster moves but also just the more recent stuff of who was going to be active for the game, who's not going to be active.

"There's obviously discussions in terms of how guys are making it through practice between one or two guys, so I just think the communication between that group was outstanding."

What was the biggest difference between Detroit's first half and second half defensive performance Sunday?

Chicago scored three touchdowns and a field goal, and punted just once in the first half. The second half looked much different. Chicago scored one touchdown in the second half, punted three times, fumbled once, and the game ended when they couldn't convert a 4th and 1 and turned it over on downs.