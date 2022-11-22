O'HARA: What we learned from Week 11

Making points: In the last two games, Campbell had a choice on the first possession of whether to go for it on fourth down or take the sure three points with a field goal.

He took the points both times.

It wasn't a hard decision two weeks ago against the Bears. The Lions faced fourth and four, and the Bears already had kicked a field goal on the opening possession to take a 3-0 lead. The Lions tied it with the field goal.

It wasn't as clear cut against the Giants. The defense had forced a punt, and the Lions had fourth and two. Campbell took the points again for a 3-0 lead.