KEY QUESTIONS: What can rookie WR Jameson Williams bring to Lions' offense?

Nov 21, 2022 at 06:27 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants on the road, Detroit's third straight victory to improve their record to 4-6. It sets up a huge matchup Thursday against Buffalo (7-3) as the Lions host the Bills for their annual Thanksgiving Day Game.

Here are all the key questions to come out of Campbell's Monday presser:

What is the challenge in facing a player like Bills quarterback Josh Allen?

Allen has thrown for 2,930 yards and 21 touchdowns in 10 games but has also rushed for 483 yards and another four scores. He's arguably the best dual threat quarterback in the game today.

Campbell said his defense will have to do a good job trying to contain Allen in the pocket as much as possible.

"He can certainly throw in the pocket, throw on the run, he can break tackles, run you over, he has a quick release, he's accurate. He can do it all," Campbell said of Allen.

For Buffalo, everything starts with Allen, much like it did last week for the Giants with running back Saquon Barkley. Campbell knows they won't completely shut down Allen the way they did Barkley last week (15 carries for 22 yards). They'll just try to contain him in the pocket as much as possible.

How good was it to get rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams back at practice Monday? What can he bring to the table?

The Lions started Williams' 21-day return-to-play clock off the non-football injury list on Monday.

Campbell just wants to get Williams involved and see where he goes with it. Get his legs under him a little bit from a football aspect.

"I know this. He can run," Campbell said of Williams. "He can run. And that's not hard to do. You either got it or you don't, and he's got it. In that regard he can help."

How difficult is it preparing to play on a short week?

It's challenging, but Buffalo is dealing with the same thing.

The coaches came into the office Sunday night following the Giants game and went to work. The assistant coaches had the research and ideas for Buffalo's game plan ahead of time and presented that to the coordinators Sunday night. Late into the night they got an hour or two of sleep and were back at it Monday presenting the plan to the players.

After a three-game win streak does Campbell allow himself to peek at the standings at all?

"Nope."

What is one of the biggest keys to beating Buffalo this week?

Turnovers are big every week in the NFL, but Campbell said they are especially big this week against a good opponent. Buffalo has turned the ball over quite a bit this season. Their 18 giveaways are the third most in the NFL. Allen has thrown 10 interceptions this season.

The Lions have recorded seven takeaways during their current three-game win streak.

"We will desperately need them," Campbell said. "Look, that's been part of the secret sauce for us. We are getting them. That means we are turning a corner because we are getting them out. We have to continue that trend.

"If we can put (Allen) in a position where he feels like he needs to get rid of the ball, and we get our hands on it, we have to capitalize. It's going to be big for us. It has been."

