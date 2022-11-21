TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Obstructed views: Hutchinson's height (6-7) and long arms aren't an asset only for sacking the quarterback. He also can bother a quarterback's sight in trying to throw over him. You can see quarterbacks double pumping to get a better view, especially when they're rolling away from him. – Mike O'Hara

Cominsky comes up big: No Charles Harris. No Josh Paschal. The Lions needed John Cominsky to step up Sunday, and the veteran defensive lineman did just that. He got the start opposite Hutchinson in New York and recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defended. He also blocked an extra point. The Lions missed him when he suffered a thumb injury Week 2. His tough, hard-nosed and productive style is perfect for this defense. – Tim Twentyman