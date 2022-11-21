Lions vs. Bills practice report: Nov. 21

Nov 21, 2022 at 03:55 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*TuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Evan BrownCankleNP
Charles HarrisDLgroinNP
Jonah JacksonGillnessNP
Jeff OkudahCBconcussionNP
Josh PaschalDLkneeNP
Frank RagnowCfootNP
Josh ReynoldsWRbackNP
DJ CharkWRankleLP
Malcolm RodriguezLBelbowFP
D'Andre SwiftRBankle/shoulderFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

