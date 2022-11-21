Lions vs. Bills practice report: Nov. 21

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Evan Brown
|C
|ankle
|NP
|Charles Harris
|DL
|groin
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|illness
|NP
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|concussion
|NP
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|knee
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|back
|NP
|DJ Chark
|WR
|ankle
|LP
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|elbow
|FP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|ankle/shoulder
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.