O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Teams, units and players don't automatically get better during the bye week.

That's one thing we learned from the Detroit Lions' defense in its return from the bye in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The problems the Lions had on defense in the first eight games – notably the pass rush – were just as present if not worse against the Chargers.

The Lions failed to get a sack on 40 drop backs by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. They had one tackle for loss.

Before the bye, the Lions had 21 sacks in the first eight games. The Lions posted 18 of those sacks in three games. They had one sack in three games and were held without a sack in two others.