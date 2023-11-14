O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Nov 14, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Teams, units and players don't automatically get better during the bye week.

That's one thing we learned from the Detroit Lions' defense in its return from the bye in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The problems the Lions had on defense in the first eight games – notably the pass rush – were just as present if not worse against the Chargers.

The Lions failed to get a sack on 40 drop backs by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. They had one tackle for loss.

Before the bye, the Lions had 21 sacks in the first eight games. The Lions posted 18 of those sacks in three games. They had one sack in three games and were held without a sack in two others.

As their 7-2 won-loss record shows, the Lions have overcome deficiencies in the pass rush to win games.

On the run: There has to be a better phrase than 'running back by committee' to describe how Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery divide the workload.

Based on what they've done when healthy in the first nine games, both could stand on their own as the lead runner in the Lions' offense.

They showed that Sunday.

Montgomery had 12 carries for 116 yards, with a long run of 75 yards for a touchdown.

Gibbs had 14 carries for 77 yards with two TDs and a long run of 35 yards. He also had three receptions for 35 yards.

That adds up to 228 yards from scrimmage and three TDs for the Montgomery-Gibbs combo vs. the Chargers.

Workload: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown doesn't back down from the heavy work as his receiving totals rise steadily each week.

He added eight catches on nine targets for 156 yards and a TD Sunday. He also chipped in two runs for nine yards.

St. Brown has 65 catches for 821 yards in eight games. He missed one game with an injury.

St. Brown made an impression on the CBS crew that broadcast Sunday's game. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were especially impressed by what St. Brown has accomplished as a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

