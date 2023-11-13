KEY QUESTIONS: What stood out to Campbell from Sunday's win in Los Angeles?

What was the mood of the players on defense after the game Sunday?

Obviously happy with getting a win, but Campbell could tell the players on defense were frustrated with their performance.

Campbell talked about the communication issues that plagued them some more and said he would really like to see even if it's the wrong call on defense it's right if everyone is on the same page.

"There were a couple of these things with the motions," he said. "How are we treating this motion entirely because of the nature of it? There's just a few things where man, make a call and live by the call and not try to live in two worlds."

He said as a defense they live, learn, and move on to Chicago.

He also talked about needing more consistency on the back end of the defense with making the right calls. He wanted them to enjoy the victory but didn't mind that his players weren't happy with how they played.

How impressed was Campbell with the blocking on the perimeter from his receivers?

Campbell said it's the standard set by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds. Jameson Williams has bought into it, and we've seen him spring runners with big blocks like he did on Montgomery's 75-yard touchdown. Williams isn't afraid of a little contact in the run game.