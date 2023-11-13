KEY QUESTIONS: What stood out to Campbell from Sunday's win in Los Angeles?

Nov 13, 2023 at 06:21 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday less than 24 hours after Detroit's thrilling walk-off win over the Chargers in Los Angeles. Here are all the key questions to come from his media session:

What jumped out to Campbell on tape about Sunday's performance?

As expected, Campbell couldn't say enough good things about the offensive performance. He said it was the best performance the Lions have had on that side of the ball to date with 10 explosive plays in a game in which they gained 533 total yards and scored 41 points.

Quarterback Jared Goff made critical throws throughout the game and Campbell loved the way the receivers showed up not just as pass catchers but also blocking on the perimeter in the run game. Campbell said the offensive line showed up and checked every box the coaches had for them coming into the contest.

Defensively, it was a little different story. Campbell loved the Kerby Joseph interception that ended up being a big play in an eventual one-score game. But he thought the defense took a step back from their performance before the bye vs. Las Vegas and there was way too much miscommunication. He thought the Chargers had a great game plan and quarterback Justin Herbert played his best game of the season, but his defense didn't handle the motions and the Chargers scheme to the best of their ability.

He liked the defensive stand at the goal line late where they stopped Los Angeles inside the 5-yard line six times in a row. Giving up a touchdown on 4th and 1 on the seventh play came down to miscommunication, per Campbell.

What about the game offensive coordinator Ben Johnson called?

"I thought Ben called a hell of a game," Campbell said. "My gosh. I just felt like he was two steps ahead. You'd be hard pressed to call a better game than he did offensively. I'm really proud of him."

Is this what Campbell and the Lions envisioned for their backfield with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs?

Montgomery registered 116 yards on 12 carries (9.7 avg.), including a 75-yard touchdown. Gibbs finished with 14 rushes for 77 yards (5.5 avg.) and two touchdowns and added three receptions for 35 yards (11.7 avg.) to total 112 scrimmage yards on the day.

The Lions signed the veteran Montgomery in free agency and selected Gibbs No. 12 overall in this year's NFL Draft. Sunday was a great example of what GM Brad Holmes and Campbell envisioned for them together in the backfield.

"I think it's hard to totally rely on one back. That's a hard position. Those are hard miles you put on a guy to expect 65 plays a game for 17 weeks plus the playoffs. That's hard," Campbell said. "But if you can share the load ... and when you have different skillsets, and they are able to do different things and excel at certain things a little bit better I think it just gives you more versatility and a better chance at matchups."

Related Links

What was the mood of the players on defense after the game Sunday?

Obviously happy with getting a win, but Campbell could tell the players on defense were frustrated with their performance.

Campbell talked about the communication issues that plagued them some more and said he would really like to see even if it's the wrong call on defense it's right if everyone is on the same page.

"There were a couple of these things with the motions," he said. "How are we treating this motion entirely because of the nature of it? There's just a few things where man, make a call and live by the call and not try to live in two worlds."

He said as a defense they live, learn, and move on to Chicago.

He also talked about needing more consistency on the back end of the defense with making the right calls. He wanted them to enjoy the victory but didn't mind that his players weren't happy with how they played.

How impressed was Campbell with the blocking on the perimeter from his receivers?

Campbell said it's the standard set by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds. Jameson Williams has bought into it, and we've seen him spring runners with big blocks like he did on Montgomery's 75-yard touchdown. Williams isn't afraid of a little contact in the run game.

"You want to be known as a physical team your receivers have to block in the run game and your corners have to tackle on defense," Campbell said. "And we do that here. It's a rite of passage and they showed up big."

Lions at Chargers Week 10 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 10 game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12 in Inglewood, CA.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 95

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 95

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 95

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 95

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 95

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 95

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 95

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 95

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 95

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Just how big of a win was Sunday in Campbell's book?

It was a big win for him because it was really important coming off the bye week and going on the road, they didn't want to lose their mojo.

"When you win coming off the bye on road, long trip, especially that type of game, that was big," he said. "We feel like, 'Alright, we got our flow back here a little bit. Found a way to win and now we improve from here.'"

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown has career day in Lions' win over Chargers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Campbell: 'I just wanted to finish with the ball in our hands'

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers includes gutsy call, running back duo, Montgomery saves the play and o-line performance.
news

RECAP: Lions at Chargers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Chargers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Chargers matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Chargers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Chargers matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown excited to play in his home state Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looking forward to playing in front of friends and family, preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will Gibbs & Montgomery share time in the backfield?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 10 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Bye week helped get Peoples-Jones up to speed in Detroit

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including what wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones brings to the offense, preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Week 10 opponent: What the Chargers are saying

Find out what the Los Angeles Chargers are saying as they prepare for their Week 10 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
Advertising