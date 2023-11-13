TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Nov 13, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Great start: Detroit's 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday improved their record to 7-2 on the season. It's the first time the Lions have started a season 7-2 since 2014 and just the second time in the past 30 years. – Tim Twentyman

Keeping cool: Head coach Dan Campbell didn't act like a man taking a big chance when he had the Lions run a play on fourth and two at the 26-yard line to give the Lions a chance to run out the clock with a game-winning field goal. Quarterback Jared Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta with a six-yard pass for a first down. Four plays later, the Lions clinched the win. – Mike O'Hara

Offensive explosion: Lions fans have been waiting for this Detroit Lions' offense to get healthy. Pair that with rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and LaPorta having half a season under their belt and in a groove and you get an offense that is one of the best in the NFL after 10 weeks. Detroit recorded a game with 325 net passing yards and 200 rushing yards for the first time in franchise history vs. the Chargers Sunday. – Tim Twentyman

From the TV both: CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said "this is a game of fourth down" as the Lions and Chargers took turns going for it on fourth down. The Chargers were 3-for-3. The Lions were 4-for-5. – Mike O'Hara

Walkoff winners: Riley Patterson's 41-yard field goal to give the Lions a 41-38 victory over the Chargers as time expired was part of a historic day for kickers in the NFL. It was one of a record five games won on a field goal as time expired in Week 10, joining Cleveland, Seattle, Houston and Arizona as winners with made field goals as the last play of the game. Patterson is now 13-of-15 on field goal tries this season. – Tim Twentyman

Going long: The Lions cashed in on big plays on offense. They had nine plays that gained 20 yards or more. They were top heavy with big plays, starting with David Montgomery's 75-yard TD run. Four other plays had gains of 46, 41, 35 and 33 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Ground and pound: The Lions have racked up 1,250 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns through the first nine games of a season after rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers. It's just the sixth time in franchise history they've reached those marks through nine games (1981, 1972, 1956, 1936 and 1934). – Tim Twentyman

