TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Offensive explosion: Lions fans have been waiting for this Detroit Lions' offense to get healthy. Pair that with rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and LaPorta having half a season under their belt and in a groove and you get an offense that is one of the best in the NFL after 10 weeks. Detroit recorded a game with 325 net passing yards and 200 rushing yards for the first time in franchise history vs. the Chargers Sunday. – Tim Twentyman