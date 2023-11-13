NOTEBOOK: St. Brown has career day in Lions' win over Chargers

Nov 12, 2023 at 11:21 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Inglewood, Calif. – Is there a more reliable and consistent wide receiver in the NFL right now than Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown? Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think so.

"He's a stud," Campbell said of his third-year wide receiver after he caught eight passes for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. "He just continues to make plays. I've said it before, and I'll say it again he is the most steady, reliable guy that you can find in this league. I'd love to know somebody who is more reliable than him because I don't know if there is."

Sunday marked the fourth straight game with at least 100 receiving yards for St. Brown. He has six such performances in eight games this season. He joins Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore as the only three players in franchise history to record four straight games with over 100 receiving yards in a single season.

"He just does what he's supposed to do times 10," Campbell said of St. Brown. "He's productive, he's tough, he's physical, he's a game-changing type player. The bigger the moment the bigger he shows up.

"You talk about that word trust. There's a tremendous amount of trust in him and what he's able to do."

Trust is a word quarterback Jared Goff used to describe St. Brown as well.

"Pretty dang good," Goff said of St. Brown. "I feel as good with him as I've felt with anybody. He's a stud. He gets himself open. He has great hands. I think ultimately, I trust him. It's a credit to the way he practices and the way that he goes about his business."

St. Brown made big plays and crucial catches all afternoon for Goff and the Lions' offense. He's becoming one of those rare receivers where the defense knows it's coming and they still can't stop him.

"Wherever they put me if the ball comes my way I got to make a play and that's just the mentality that I have," St. Brown said after the game Sunday.

The great part about Sunday's performance for St. Brown was that it came in front of his friends and family. St. Brown grew up in southern California and went to college at USC.

SHOOTOUT WIN

Sunday was an important win for the Lions not just because it was a gutsy road win against a good west coast opponent and maintained their one and a half game lead in the NFC North. It was important because they came out on top of one of these offensive shootout games.

Since Campbell arrived in Detroit in 2021, he's lost more of these types of games than he's won, whether it was San Francisco in 2021 (41-33), Philadelphia (38-35) and Seattle (48-45) last season or Seattle (37-31) earlier this year. Sunday's win was a good one because it shows how this team and this offense have evolved over two years to now be equipped to win these kinds of games.

"This is one of those things we haven't done a lot of," Campbell said of winning the close high-scoring games. "I think every time you win no matter how you have to get it done you learn from it and you gain something out of it."

Lions at Chargers Week 10 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 10 game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12 in Inglewood, CA.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 95

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 95

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 95

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 95

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 95

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 95

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November
29 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 95

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 95

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 95

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 95

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 95

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 95

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 95

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 95

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 95

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 95

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 95

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 95

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 95

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
DEFENSIVE ADJUSTMENTS

While the Lions' offense really showed up against the Chargers the defense has plenty they can correct this week as they go back to the drawing board and prepare for a division matchup against Chicago at Ford Field next week.

The defense allowed 421 yards of offense as the Chargers scored a touchdown on their final five possessions of the game.

Detroit didn't record a sack and had just one tackle for loss. The fact that Campbell opted to go for it on 4th and 2 at the Chargers' 26-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in a tie game in order to not give Herbert and the Chargers the ball with any time left says a lot.

Sunday was one of those games where each offense was better than the defense across the field. It will happen from time to time in this league. Detroit's defense has played well at times this season and been the reason they've won games. Sunday wasn't one of those times.

Now it's important to get back to work this week and find a way to be more impactful next week against the Bears.

EXTRA POINT

The Lions had three players produce 100-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown Sunday (St. Brown, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs). The only other times Detroit had three players produce 100-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the same game: 2013, 1995, 1981.

Advertising