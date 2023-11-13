NOTEBOOK: St. Brown has career day in Lions' win over Chargers

DEFENSIVE ADJUSTMENTS

While the Lions' offense really showed up against the Chargers the defense has plenty they can correct this week as they go back to the drawing board and prepare for a division matchup against Chicago at Ford Field next week.

The defense allowed 421 yards of offense as the Chargers scored a touchdown on their final five possessions of the game.

Detroit didn't record a sack and had just one tackle for loss. The fact that Campbell opted to go for it on 4th and 2 at the Chargers' 26-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in a tie game in order to not give Herbert and the Chargers the ball with any time left says a lot.

Sunday was one of those games where each offense was better than the defense across the field. It will happen from time to time in this league. Detroit's defense has played well at times this season and been the reason they've won games. Sunday wasn't one of those times.

Now it's important to get back to work this week and find a way to be more impactful next week against the Bears.

EXTRA POINT