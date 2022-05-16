O'HARA: What we learned from rookie minicamp

Mental game: Williams understands it. He spent two years at Ohio State before transferring to Alabama for his junior season. Both schools are known for their intense preparation and attention to details.

Players like Williams and tight end James Mitchell, a fifth-round pick from Virginia Tech who's also recovering from a knee injury, are evaluated on how they're picking up the offense even though they're unable to take it to the field.

"You're trying to teach those guys what we do," Campbell said. '"This is what we do. This is how we do it.' We walk them through it."

As Campbell said, Williams is engaged in the meeting room and asks good questions.

"At the end of the day, I need to be out there doing the physical part," Williams said. "The mental part is actually getting me ready for the physical part.