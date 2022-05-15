Rodriguez wants to start on special teams, work his way up to a role on defense

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has made a lot of changes in his athletic career, and the net result is the positive impact they have made.

The evidence of that is the impression Rodriguez has made in the Lions' rookie minicamp. He's gotten a positive review from head coach Dan Campbell – with a note of caution that a couple days of practice do not guarantee anything for the sixth-round draft pick from Oklahoma State.

"It's Day 1 here," Campbell said Saturday. "I know this: He looks the part. I mean, he is in excellent shape, and he's been training.

"These guys have been training for the Combine – all of them – so they're not in the greatest football shape right now.

"But you can see he's been working, and he certainly looks the part. He seems to be pretty smart, like we thought he would be.