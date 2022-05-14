TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

Off the ball: James Houston played an off-the-ball linebacker role early in his college career at Florida, but moved to more of an on-the-ball edge rusher last year at Jackson State. The Lions are using him as an off-the-ball linebacker early on. He's expected to compete for one of the WILL or SAM spots in Detroit's defense. He's a pretty versatile player. He made a nice play disrupting the quarterback on a blitz in a team period and nearly came up with an interception in a 7-on-7 period. – Tim Twentyman

Pass rush 2: Josh Paschal has a solid base at 6-3 and 268 pounds. He's built to make quick, explosive moves in tight quarters to get to the quarterback – which is why the Lions jumped to take him in the second round when he was still on the board. – Mike O'Hara