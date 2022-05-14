Hutchinson excited to get back to what he does best: Playing football

"As you guys all know, we couldn't get the call in fast enough once we knew (Jacksonville) didn't take Aidan," Campbell said Saturday. "It worked out great; it was perfect. He's a perfect fit for us. I mean, he really is everything that we're about and he matches us perfectly and I've said this before, but it just so happened to be that he was in the backyard.

"It wasn't because of that, but that's icing on the cake there, that he was right down the road. I just feel like it was meant to be. He belongs here and when you're going to pick guys, particularly that high, they better fit everything that you're about, and he does that."