TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Playmaker: James Houston had eight sacks in seven games as a rookie last year, and he showed that same playmaking against the Jaguars. He had six tackles – four solo and two assists – one sack and four tackles for loss. There were plenty of chances to make plays on defense, and Houston took advantage. – Mike O'Hara

Last WR spot(s): We know the top four at receiver for Detroit heading into the regular season – Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. With Jameson Williams suspended the first six games there's at least one roster spot and maybe two available. Undrafted rookie Chase Cota continues to make the most convincing case among the next batch of receivers on the roster looking to secure a roster spot. Cota had Detroit's only touchdown Saturday and also had a 28-yard punt return. – Tim Twentyman