TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' second preseason game

2. Cornerback Steven Gilmore

Gilmore was in the right spot to pick off a deflected pass and had a huge pass breakup in the end zone. His 55 snaps played were tied for the most among Detroit's defenders Saturday. He finished with three tackles and two passes defended.

"I think those are the type of things you're looking for from these young players is – these things are going to happen, you're going to get hit on a play, something bad is going to happen, you may get a flag thrown on you," Campbell said of Gilmore.

"It's all about what happens next. You want to know if these players have – they're resilient and I would say, Gilmore, that was encouraging. You give up a big one and then you go right back, and you don't bat an eye, you get a big knockdown in the red zone and then he gets a ricochet interception. Those are big. That's encouraging. I think it kind of tells you, 'Well, you know what, it's not too big for this guy.' He didn't get frazzled, he didn't lose confidence, he just goes back for more and those are the type of players you want."