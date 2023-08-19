NOTEBOOK: Campbell logs more preseason reps, leads team in tackles

Aug 19, 2023 at 06:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Most of Detroit's top rookie draft picks sat out Saturday's preseason game vs. Jacksonville, a 25-7 defeat at the hands of the Jaguars.

But No. 18 overall pick, linebacker Jack Campbell, played into the second half and finished the game with seven tackles to lead the Lions' defense.

"I just felt like, man, 'Let's let him go a little bit,'" head coach Dan Campbell said of his decision to play Jack Campbell as much as he did Saturday.

"Let's let him play. His was just – speed of the game, picking it up, playing faster and we feel like the more he plays the more we're going to see it out of him."

Campbell played 25 reps in the preseason opener vs. the Giants last week and tied for the team lead with four tackles.

He's been steadily progressing through camp, and Dan Campbell said he's really happy with how that linebacker room is shaking out overall with Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Anthony Pittman.

"Really love that room," he said. "Really like it a lot where it's going. We have a ton of confidence in all those guys. I feel like the room as a whole all bring something different and they all just continue to get better I feel like every day. I think that room, we have a lot of depth and versatility."

With only one preseason game left it still looks like an open competition for the starting MIKE linebacker role Week 1 next to Anzalone at the WILL. Campbell, Barnes and Rodriguez all seem very much in the mix.

Related Links

HOUSTON STANDS OUT

After becoming the first player in NFL history to record eight sacks in his first seven career NFL games, the Lions challenged James Houston to expand his game and become a more complete player in his second season.

It's a challenge Houston has accepted as he continues to work into a backup role at the SAM linebacker spot behind starter Charles Harris. Houston showed Saturday that his all-around game is developing. He recorded a sack, four tackles for loss and six total tackles. He made some terrific plays in space and was overall one of Detroit's most productive defenders Saturday afternoon.

"I did feel like he showed up and did some good things today," Campbell said of Houston. "You could feel his presence out there, which was good."

Lions vs. Jaguars preseason Week 2 photos

View photos from the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions preseason Week 2 game at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 67

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 67

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 67

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 67

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 67

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 67

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 67

Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) before a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 67

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) returns a punt during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) returns a punt during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 67

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), and Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), and Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 67

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
081923_JAXvsDET-75
26 / 67
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) breaks up a pass during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 67

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) breaks up a pass during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49), and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrate during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49), and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrate during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 67

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) and Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) celebrate after an interception during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 67

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) and Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) celebrate after an interception during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) and Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) and Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 67

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL preseason NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL preseason NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 67

Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 67

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) and Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) and Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) and Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 67

Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) and Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61) Detroit Lions tackle Ryan Swoboda (62), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 67

Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61) Detroit Lions tackle Ryan Swoboda (62), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Ryan Swoboda (62) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 67

Detroit Lions tackle Ryan Swoboda (62) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 67

Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 67

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76), Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 67

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76), Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 67

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 67

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 67

Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 67

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during a NFL preseason NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 67

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during a NFL preseason NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 67

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 67

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Benny Snell (38) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 67

Detroit Lions running back Benny Snell (38) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 67

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

BRIDGEWATER REPS

The plan was for veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to get only a few series in his preseason debut Saturday after signing with Detroit just last week, but the fact that there were four three-and-out series to start the game forced Campbell to play the veteran into the second quarter trying to get him into a rhythm, which turned out to be six series total.

Bridgewater finished 5-of-11 passing for 34 yards and a lost fumble, but Campbell said it wasn't all bad and felt Detroit's receivers didn't do Bridgewater any favors with some drops. Bridgewater only had three practices in this offense before Saturday's game, so the expectation is for him to look much more comfortable next week in Carolina for the preseason finale with another week of practice under his belt.

EXTRA POINTS

  • Most of Detroit's starters had the afternoon off Saturday, and that included rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch. All three are expected to play big roles early on.
  • Safeties Saivion Smith and Ifeatu Melifonwu left the game with injuries that Campbell said might linger through next week.

Related Content

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Jaguars

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Jaguars

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Jaguars preseason matchup.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Jaguars joint practice Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Camp Notes: Branch continues to make a good impression

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions joint training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Jameson Williams likely to miss rest of preseason

Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams is likely to miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury, per head coach Dan Campbell.
news

Camp Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown & Jameson Williams leave joint practice early

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 1 of Detroit Lions joint training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Jaguars joint practice Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

New contract won't change Raymond's work ethic & mindset

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond is one of the hardest working players on the Detroit Lions, and that won't change now that he signed a new contract extension.
news

Williams feels the eyes on him: 'No pressure. I was born for this'

Wide receiver Jameson Williams feels the eyes on him as he enters his second NFL season, but he understands that comes with being a first-round draft pick.
news

Camp Notes: Bridgewater takes part in Monday's practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 14 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
Advertising