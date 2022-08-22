O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 2

We start with winning:

It wasn't just the victory that pleased Campbell. It was the way the Lions got it.

They took a 27-20 lead on running back Godwin Igwebuike's two-yard run that capped a 95-yard, 18-play drive. The Colts rallied back on the next possession to go 72 yards on 11 plays to score on wide receiver Samson Nacua's 26-yard TD catch with 38 seconds left. That made it 27-26.

The Colts elected to go for two points and failed, leaving the Lions' with a one-point win.

Learning to win games and come out ahead in key areas is part of a team's development. The Lions, who've won 17 games in the last four seasons, need to develop a winning edge.

They've certainly been competitive in Campbell's brief reign. They play with grit.

"Where we've been, where we're coming from, where we begin to go at the end of the season -- it's got to be part of our DNA," Campbell said. "It's got to become part of who we are.

"We embrace every moment and treat it like it's your last moment. Because if you don't and you just kind of accept it you'll be average or just above average.