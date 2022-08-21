How to watch and stream HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS: Episode 3

The third episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS will be live on Tuesday, August 23. The 17th season of the HBO show will take fans inside the Lions' facility in Allen Park for a five episode run. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 3.
How to watch and stream:
HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on HBO Max.
When episodes air:
Episodes will air on HBO at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights. The five episode season began on August 9 and will end with the finale on September 6. The episodes will also be found on HBO Max at the same time.
Highlights from last week's episode:
- Episode 2 gave audiences an inside look at wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's offseason workout program, led by his father, John Brown, a two-time Mr. Universe. It's safe to say that John Brown stole the show!
- Another week, another spotlight for rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. After his off-field dance performance got some attention in Episode 1, Episode 2 featured a lot of "Rodrigo" tearing it up on the field. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard made it clear to his room that he'll have no problem starting the 2022 sixth-rounder come Week 1.
- Episode 2 wrapped up with scenes from the Lions' preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After a late giveaway in their own territory, the Lions came up short of a victory, but that didn't stop head coach Dan Campbell from encouraging his team in the locker room.
What to watch for on Tuesday night:
- Episode 3 will chronicle the Lions' trip to Indiana for two joint practices and a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. One clip from the trip has already made waves on social media, as running back Jamaal Williams got into it with Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin at Wednesday's practice.
- Not to spoil anything, but Rodriguez will likely be a star again come Tuesday night. HARD KNOCKS has already shared a highlight of his from joint practice, a pass breakup on Colts rookie running back D'Vonte Price. Of course, this scene wouldn't be complete without more praise from a mic'd-up Sheppard.
- Keep an eye out for more game footage from Saturday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Without many of the starters playing, HARD KNOCKS is sure to turn their focus to players who are battling for spots at the end of the roster. Could wide receiver Tom Kennedy's big game finally lead to the feature segment many fans have been waiting for?
