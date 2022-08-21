TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Aug 21, 2022 at 07:22 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Opening holes: The No. 2 offensive line of Matt Nelson, Tommy Kraemer, Evan Brown, Logan Stenberg and Dan Skipper did a great job protecting quarterback David Blough and opening holes in the run game in Saturday's 27-26 victory over the Colts. Detroit had 96 rushing yards with an average over 6.0 on their first couple drives with those guys opening some gaping holes. The Lions have a great starting five, and they have great depth too. – Tim Twentyman

First and last: The Lions scored first and last in the first half to make it 13-13 at the intermission. They were different possessions – 14 plays for 60 yards for a field goal on the first possession of the game; 12 plays for 54 yards and a TD as time expired in the first half. – Mike O'Hara

Steady Kennedy: Tom Kennedy was leading the NFL in receiving yards (104) after the first week of the preseason and he had a terrific two-touchdown performance Saturday against the Colts. Mr. Dependable or Mr. Reliable as coach Campbell referenced him Saturday, just continues to make plays. The fact that Campbell is putting him on special teams a lot tells me they are really trying to make a case for him being on the initial 53-man roster. – Tim Twentyman

Field position: Wide receiver Maurice Alexander gave it to the Lions in a big way on kickoff returns. He had four returns for a total of 152 yards. He averaged 38 yards per return, with a long return of 61 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Chunk yards: Running back Justin Jackson had 54 rushing yards Saturday on seven carries (7.7 average). Running back Craig Reynolds added 37 yards on seven carries (5.3). Running back Godwin Igwebuike chipped in 32 yards on seven carries (4.6). Like we talked about above with the reserves along the offensive line, Detroit seems to have a number of very capable running backs behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. – Tim Twentyman

Bright spots: The defensive line had a great week in Indianapolis, not only during Saturday's game, but in the joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Campbell said they were the most consistent position group all week. A couple players who capped off a good week for those guys upfront on Saturday were Austin Bryant and John Cominsky. They combined for 10 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in the win over Indy. – Tim Twentyman

