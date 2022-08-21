TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Chunk yards: Running back Justin Jackson had 54 rushing yards Saturday on seven carries (7.7 average). Running back Craig Reynolds added 37 yards on seven carries (5.3). Running back Godwin Igwebuike chipped in 32 yards on seven carries (4.6). Like we talked about above with the reserves along the offensive line, Detroit seems to have a number of very capable running backs behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams . – Tim Twentyman

Bright spots: The defensive line had a great week in Indianapolis, not only during Saturday's game, but in the joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Campbell said they were the most consistent position group all week. A couple players who capped off a good week for those guys upfront on Saturday were Austin Bryant and John Cominsky. They combined for 10 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in the win over Indy. – Tim Twentyman