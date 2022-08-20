NOTEBOOK: Kennedy continues his impressive preseason with 2 TDs vs. Colts

OKUDAH VS. HARRIS

Third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is battling fourth-year safety turned cornerback Will Harris for the No. 2 CB job opposite Amani Oruwariye.

With Oruwariye getting the afternoon off Saturday, along with most of the starters on Detroit's defense, Okudah and Harris got an opportunity to start and show what they could do.

Okudah has played in only 10 games since being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft because of core muscle and Achilles injuries, but he's finally healthy and hoping to stay that way to show he can be a productive player in this secondary.

Harris is making the full-time transition to cornerback after playing safety most of the last three seasons. He's tough and physical, and the Lions like his skillset on the outside.

Both guys played a few series Saturday.

Harris allowed a 23-yard completion to Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on a 3rd and 6 play and then was over on the side where Patmon caught a 20-yard pass on the next play, but it was unclear if it was his or the safety's responsibility on what looked like a miscommunication on the coverage.

Okudah was targeted once on a 3rd and 10 play and made a nice tackle to force a punt after a 6-yard catch by Patmon.

"It goes back to he needs reps," Campbell said of playing Okudah a few series Saturday. "He needs to play. No different than Will. Will needs to play a little bit outside at corner because he hasn't done a lot of it."