O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 1

Offense turnaround: It's hard to get excited about an offense that put up three points in the first half and didn't score again until the fourth quarter, but there was one sign of encouragement from the first unit.

With Jared Goff at quarterback, the first unit went three and out on its first possession. And it was not an encouraging three and out: An incomplete pass, a run for no gain and a third-down sack forcing a punt.

The second possession was a different matter. The Lions went 70 yards on 18 plays and chewed up 9:10 of the clock. Bullock capped off the drive with a 28-yard field goal.

Most encouraging was Goff completing his first seven passes for 56 yards. His eighth pass was incomplete in the end zone.

And the offense that was stuffed on the first possession made an adjustment on the second one and controlled the ball.

"You just wanted to see them be able to create a drive, sustain a drive – find a way to get a first down, move the football," Campbell said. "What you learn is that they were able to do in preseason game one.