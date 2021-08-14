TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Preseason play: The Bills went for it on 4th & 1 at their 30 early in the second quarter. Fullback Reggie Gilliam got the first down on a one-yard run. A good, tough play by the Bills –-- but doubt they'd have gone for it in the regular season. The preseason is different than the regular season. – Mike O'Hara

4th and 1: Speaking of going for it on fourth down. Coaches sometimes want to see certain situations in the preseason. Late in the second quarter, Detroit's second-team offense faced a 4th & 1 at their own 37-yard line. In the regular season, that's usually a punting situation. Not always, but often. Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted to see if his second-team offensive line could get a push and get the first down. They didn't. Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson had nowhere to run and was dropped for a 1-yard loss. Buffalo took over and scored a field goal eight plays later to take a 13-3 lead. – Tim Twentyman