TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Aug 14, 2021 at 08:36 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Settling in: Penei Sewell hadn't played a live football rep against an opponent since the end of the 2019 college season at Oregon after opting out of the 2020 college season. Sewell started at right tackle for the Lions Friday night and on the third play of the game, with the Lions facing a 3rd and 10, Buffalo rookie edge rusher Greg Rousseau beat Sewell on an outside speed rush to record the sack. Sewell settled in nicely after that, however, taking part in an 18-play, 70-yard Lions scoring drive on his second possession before his night was over. – Tim Twentyman

Small gains, big payoff: They might have gotten lost in the other stats, but two small gains by running back Jamaal Williams were important in the Lions' second possession that ended in a 28-yard field goal by Randy Bullock. Williams converted two third-and-ones into first downs with one-yard gains that kept the possession going. – Mike O'Hara

Lions vs. Bills Preseason Week 1 photos

View photos from Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Preseason Week 1 game at Ford Field on Friday, August 13 in Detroit, MI.

The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 31

The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions take the field before a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 31

The Detroit Lions take the field before a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 31

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 31

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) takes the field during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) takes the field during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a first down during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a first down during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 31

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Miles Brown (61) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 31

Detroit Lions nose tackle Miles Brown (61) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) and Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) and Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 31

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (76) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (76) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions center Evan Boehm (62), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions center Evan Boehm (62), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Barnett (69) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 31

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Barnett (69) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Running Back Craig Reynolds (46) scores a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 31

Detroit Lions Running Back Craig Reynolds (46) scores a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Running Back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 31

Detroit Lions Running Back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 31

Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Standing room only: The Detroit Tigers played the Cleveland Indians Friday night across the street from Ford Field. It was cool to look through the windows at Ford Field and see the Comerica Park crowd on their feet whenever Miguel Cabrera came to bat. The next Cabrera home run will be 500 for his career. He'll be just the 28th player in MLB history to accomplish the feat. – Tim Twentyman

Special teams specialists: Jack Fox showed his Pro Bowl form of 2020 on a 66-yard punt in the second quarter. He did not out-kick his coverage, though. The reason: Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, one of the NFL's top special teams players, got downfield to tackle the return man for a puny three-yard return. That was a net punt of 63 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Strong start: It was a nice start to the 2021 preseason for veteran defensive end Kevin Strong. He had a terrific 3-yard tackle for loss on Buffalo's first possession of the game (ended with FG). He forced a third quarter fumble and also stuffed Bills RB Matt Breida for a 1-yard gain on a 3rd and 3 play to force a punt in the second quarter. He affected a couple other plays, forcing ball carriers into other tacklers. Overall, it was a really nice start for Strong, who finished with six tackles. He adds great depth to the defensive front. – Tim Twentyman

Preseason play: The Bills went for it on 4th & 1 at their 30 early in the second quarter. Fullback Reggie Gilliam got the first down on a one-yard run. A good, tough play by the Bills –-- but doubt they'd have gone for it in the regular season. The preseason is different than the regular season. – Mike O'Hara

4th and 1: Speaking of going for it on fourth down. Coaches sometimes want to see certain situations in the preseason. Late in the second quarter, Detroit's second-team offense faced a 4th & 1 at their own 37-yard line. In the regular season, that's usually a punting situation. Not always, but often. Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted to see if his second-team offensive line could get a push and get the first down. They didn't. Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson had nowhere to run and was dropped for a 1-yard loss. Buffalo took over and scored a field goal eight plays later to take a 13-3 lead. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Reynolds scores TD one day after signing with Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 16-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Bills

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 16-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bills

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Friday's Lions-Bills preseason matchup.
news

Now healthy, Bryant showing flashes of potential in Lions camp

Outside linebacker Austin Bryant finally had a healthy offseason to work on his craft, and it's shown up in Lions training camp so far.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Raymond putting in work to take advantage of opportunity with Lions

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has an opportunity to earn a role on offense in addition to return duties, and he's putting in the work during training camp to take advantage.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of cornerback Amani Oruwariye during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Goff leans on tight ends in Saturday's scrimmage

The Detroit Lions were without a few wide receivers for Saturday's scrimmage, so quarterback Jared Goff leaned on the tight ends.
Advertising